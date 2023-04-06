Mon Soleil from Encrustd by AJIO and fashion is a medley of hues, prints, and silhouettes

‘Tis the season of spring which means a plethora of bright hues, peppy prints, and striking silhouettes coming along the way. And nothing makes a fashion enthusiast more excited than curating a refreshing spring wardrobe. Right on time, Encrustd by AJIO has dropped its fresh spring collection, Mon Soleil and we must say, this is what spring outfit dreams are made of! Whether you are looking for something unique yet classic for a brunch date or a quirky yet chic outdoor vacay style, the latest spring wardrobe collection from Encrustd can spruce up any occasion, from dawn to dusk.

Florals and spring go hand in hand and there’s no denying that. While trends may come and go, the love for florals is here to stay. Translating the love for blooms in spring, Encrustd offers beautiful co-ord sets featuring dainty floral prints in hues of many shades. From bright yellows to classic whites, lovely pinks, and rosy reds, the collection is a riot of colors! Go for breezy A-line numbers that are perfect for a brunch date or pick out a frame-flattering sheath dress to make an eye-catching impression on a date night.

Swear by sequins for an after-hour party look. And do it right with gorgeous and head-turning dresses, skirts, pants, and tops. Turn up the glam quotient in a pair of sequinned palazzo pants and a dressy V-neck to conjure up a dazzling cocktail look. For an elegant desk-to-dinner look, throw in an oversized blazer and you are good to go!

Make a statement wherever you go with a timeless red satin dress that is equal parts elegant and sassy. Featuring a statement neckline, precise tailoring, and elegant sheen, the Enrucstd satin dress is the perfect fashion partner for your special occasions. Dress it up with equally stunning heels and jewelry to round things up effortlessly.

One of the most sought-after trends this season, the Crochet trend is having its moment! Hop on the snazzy Crochet bandwagon with a bright-hued halter-neck maxi dress from Encrustd and you are all set for the day. Alternatively, add a peppy yellow crochet top to some off-white straight-leg pants and welcome some contrasting elements to your look. Do not forget to accessorize it with a minimal Charms necklace and round up with some flats for a chic yet laid-back look.

It’s time to step into spring with the snazziest outfits and footwear from Encrustd by AJIO . Whether you are looking for a refreshing wardrobe upgrade or adding playful and vibrant spring-forward pieces to make things more lively, the collection has it all. Go ahead and make the most of spring fashion from Enrcustd by AJIO !