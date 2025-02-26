‘Makhana for Chips’: Anshula Kapoor Shares Her Favorite PCOS-friendly Food Swaps

Anshula Kapoor, the body positivity influencer, has always been open about battling PCOS, a hormonal condition characterized by irregular menstruation, acne, weight gain, and infertility. She was diagnosed with the condition at the age of 14 and dealt with challenges that come along with this health concern, including weight gain, depression, cramps, excessive facial hair, and so on. But with her bravery, the daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Kapoor came out stronger than ever and faced the issues that come along with PCOS head-on.

Today, she is widely known by people for being an advocate for body positivity and mental health. From fitness tips to fashion hacks, the TEDx Speaker is often seen sharing valuable insights with her fans on her social media handles. Recently, Anshula took to Instagram to share some healthy food swaps that help her manage PCOS. Let’s take a look at these swaps below.

Anshula Kapoor’s Top Food Swaps for Managing PCOS

Recently, Arjun Kapoor’s sister shared a post on Instagram and talked candidly about some food items that she frequently swaps to manage her PCOS symptoms. She revealed that she has been navigating PCOS for as long as she can remember and its symptoms, including “mood swings, bloating, weight fluctuations, and the never-ending hormonal rollercoaster” could be “exhausting.”

She shared the frustration of giving up her favorite foods but revealed that after much trial and error, she discovered delicious swaps for healthy eating while managing the endocrine disorder.

Here are the PCOS food swaps she swears by:

Makhana (foxnuts) instead of chips:

Anshula loves indulging in makhanas and shared in the video that she roasts the superfood using different flavors at home. She even uses it for chaat and describes the food as absolutely “yum.”

Bajra or jowar chapati instead of whole wheat chapati:

For a gluten-free meal, Anshula prefers bajra or jowar rotis instead of whole wheat chapatis. In the video, she stated that once you make the switch, you’ll feel the “difference.”

Unsweetened Greek yogurt instead of regular curd:

Anshula loves consuming unsweetened Greek yogurt and calls it a great “protein snack”.

Sorghum or amaranth bread instead of regular bread:

The 34-year-old Internet celebrity ditches regular bread and instead consumes sorghum or amaranth bread for breakfast. This is a great gluten-free option for her to kick-start her day.

Liquid I.V. instead of packaged soda:

Whenever she has the urge to drink something flavored, she opts for liquid I.V. — she stated in the post that she loves it because it “hydrates and comes in so many flavors.”

Making these small changes helps Anshula stay healthy and fit, and manage symptoms of PCOS effectively. She encourages women dealing with PCOS to not “sacrifice taste to eat better.” In the post, she encouraged the “PCOS girlies” to try these swaps and see the difference.

PCOS brings about a lot of change in a woman’s body — navigating through the complexities of the health issue is a transformational journey altogether. Anshula Kapoor has always been bold and courageous enough to talk about health issues in public — one can take cues from her food swaps and make changes to one’s diet. However, it is always recommended to consult a medical practitioner before making any changes to your diet and lifestyle — especially when dealing with PCOS.

