2 game-changing Yoga asanas for beginners: Shilpa Shetty shows how to master Virabhadrasana and Skandasana

Shilpa Shetty never ceases to amaze us with her balanced diet and intricate exercise regime. She is one of the torchbearers of the zero-figure trend in Bollywood, and even in her 50’s, she makes jaws drop with her toned body. On her Instagram, Shilpa often gives glimpses of her workout routine. Under the personalized hashtag #SwasthRahoMastRaho, the Life in a Metro actress shares snippets of fun cardio, abs-building exercises, yoga asanas, and strength training sessions. In one of her recent posts, she revealed that Virabhadrasana and Skandasana are two asanas that have helped her build strong core muscles.

Shilpa Shetty, in her 50s, manages to stay fit, but how?

Shilpa is a proud follower of yoga asanas. She has revealed that yoga is something she never skips, even when she is on vacation. Virabhadrasana and Skandasana have helped her improve her agility. Here’s a step-by-step tutorial on the two therapeutic asanas:

Virabhadrasana:

Also known as the warrior pose, this asana tones and vitalizes your shoulder and back muscles.

Stand straight on a yoga mat and keep your feet wide apart.

Gently lift your arms to your sides. Make sure the palms are facing the sky. Or you can also keep them pressed together, forming the namaste gesture.

Turn your right foot 90° to the right.

Bend your right knee and force your pelvis as down as possible. Make certain that you keep breathing.

Return to the starting position and follow the same rules for the left side.

Skandasana:

Skandasana or the surfer’s pose, puts your balance and stretching ability to test.

Stand straight while keeping your feet apart. Make sure you’re not bending your spine at any time during this asana.

Gently bend your left knee, while keeping your right knee straight.

Stretch your left foot sideways, keeping the toes upward.

Fold your arms and press your palms together. Keep them in front of your chest.

Hold that position and gently move your hands above your head.

Return to the starting position and repeat the steps for the other side.

Shilpa Shetty leads a disciplined lifestyle and views fitness as a celebration of a healthy body, mind, and soul. She mentions that virabhadrasana and skandasana are a winning formula if one wants to strengthen their lower body. Not only do they help one achieve strong thigh and core muscles, but they also help one become more flexible. If one wants to improve their balance and limber up their groin, hamstrings, and adductor area, these asanas would be of great help.

