Anushka Sharma’s protein-packed Vegan diet: Reveals eating Indian bread without wheat but with a healthy twist

There has been a rise in the popularity of satvik and vegan diets worldwide. From Genelia Deshmukh to Anushka Sharma, our favorite Bollywood celebrities are no exception. It’s no secret that Anushka Sharma is a health nut.

The actress has expressed her preference for wellness practices and a balanced living on many occasions. In an interview, while promoting the movie Phillauri, Anushka got candid about her food preferences, emphasizing eating guidelines that helped her maintain a fit body. If you’re planning on watching your weight and restricting your calorie intake, take a look at the tips she revealed.

How to Achieve Your Dream Summer Body: Listen to These Dietary Tips From Anushka Sharma

In the interview, when asked about her favorite cheat meal, Anushka revealed that she doesn’t believe in strict diets. She feels that if you follow a few simple rules, there is no need for you to subject your body to any sort of special diet. Here’s how she made some simple adjustments to her daily diet to embrace mindful eating and relish their favorite meals with a healthy spin:

Anushka said that she doesn’t consume gluten. A gluten-free diet can effectively help with weight loss. It helps you fight indigestion and memory problems and also boosts your stamina, so you feel revitalized.

The actress eliminated sugar and dairy from her diet. This practice can keep your vital functions in check.

She still eats Indian bread but with a healthy twist. As alternatives, she uses amaranth, rajgira, jowar, bajra, and quinoa to make her daily meals. All these grains might not be easily found in a typical Indian kitchen, but they are packed with nutrients and placed super high in the nutritional chart. Anushka acknowledges that because of her mother’s Garhwali roots, it was easy for her to make these dietary choices.

Anushka’s dietary tips were met with stunned expressions from her Phillauri co-star Diljit Dosanjh, who is a known foodie. The implementation of holistic exercise methods like yoga, cardio, and pilates in her fitness regime and her conscious eating rituals are the reasons behind Anushka’s fit physique.

She has collaborated with many wholesome food and wellbeing brands over the years and maintains her title as a fitness enthusiast off-screen as well. She often shares photos of her working out with her exercise buddy and husband, Virat Kohli. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress believes that positive habits are not a choice, but a lifestyle.

