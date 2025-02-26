Packed Yogurt to Cereals: Fitness Influencer Shares Food Items to Ditch When on a Weight Loss Diet

Successful weight loss is a result of a healthy diet and regular workout routine — one has to focus on both to achieve their fitness goal. But when it comes to dietary habits, some people often find it taxing to steer clear of their favorite foods and indulge in their guilty pleasures, which hinders their weight loss process. On the other hand, some people focus only on calorie deficit without giving much thought to what they are putting inside their bodies. Shedding light on this matter, fitness influencer LogaPritika Srinivasan recently took to Instagram and shared a list of food items one should avoid eating to lose weight. Read on to know more!

LogaPritika Srinivasan Shares a List of Must-avoid Foods for Effective Weight Loss

The weight loss coach is known for sharing valuable knowledge about weight loss, fitness, and more. In her recent Instagram post, she talked about a few food items she avoided to lose 20 kgs.

In the post caption, she mentioned that during weight loss transformation journeys, the focus of a majority of people is to cut calories. But, it is also pivotal to “consider the foods that you’re eating.”

She further expressed that one should eat foods high in protein and fiber, as they help promote satiety and accelerate weight loss. Moreover, eating a lot of foods that are high in “sugar, refined carbs, or fat” can increase one’s calorie intake without “adding beneficial nutrients, making weight loss more challenging.”

Let’s take a look at the food items she encouraged her followers to stay away from to achieve their fitness goals:

Packed yogurt Cake Bread and tea Mayonnaise and butter Cereals and granola Puffs Ice creams Sugar Biscuits Sodas and processed juices

From the list, it is clear that the influencer wants people to stay away from most packaged items and ultra-processed foods. These food items are usually low in fiber, contain added sugar and preservatives, and are high in sodium and calories — in a nutshell, they are not so good for health and contribute to a lot of health diseases ( 1 ), ( 2 ).

Therefore, whether you are on a weight loss diet or not, it’s always a good practice to limit the use of processed foods.

LogaPritika Srinivasan’s take on weight loss is commendable — she highlighted some simple tips that can help one burn calories and get a toned body easily. By avoiding processed food items and consuming a healthy diet, one can speed up their weight loss process and become healthier. Start with these little changes in your lifestyle and see yourself becoming a healthier and fitter version of yourself!

