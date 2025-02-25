Zeenat Aman’s Healthy Lifestyle at 73: Here’s What the Veteran Actress Eats to Stay Fit

‘Age is just a number!’ — and the veteran actress, Zeenat Aman, proves it flawlessly. The famous Bollywood actress has always made heads turn and impressed the audience, owing to her glamorous looks and phenomenal acting skills. Bold, beautiful, and confident — the Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress takes the mantra “aging gracefully” up a notch by feeding her body with nutritional foods. Her beauty is unparalleled, and she keeps herself fit and healthy by eating mindfully. The actress is quite active on social media and recently shared a post unveiling foods that she regularly consumes to stay healthy and fit. Read on to know all about Zeenat Aman’s daily dietary habits!

Morning to Evening Snacks: Zeenat Aman Shares Diet Secrets She Swears by

For Zeenat Aman, “food is fuel.” With a long caption, she posted images of food items that she regularly eats on her social media handle.

In the heartwarming post, she revealed that once there was a “cooking” picture published of hers in an 80s magazine — she “sportingly posed for it.” However, the reality was that the most she could do in the kitchen was “boil an egg for Lily.”

The Roti Kapda aur Makaan actress further stated that food is a great joy in her life — she also feels lucked out as her younger one grew up to be a chef who spoils her regularly with delicious homemade meals.

Talking about her mother’s simple advice for healthy eating, she stated that “long before nutritionists, dieticians, and personal trainers were in vogue” — her mother taught her to “eat small, eat fresh.”

She expressed how it's a social media trend now to share what's on your plate, and hence, she wanted to share her insights too. Let’s take a look at what Zeenat Aman eats in a day:

Morning Fuel:

Zeenat Aman starts her day by drinking a cup of black tea and having a bowl of soaked and peeled almonds.

Black tea is many people’s go-to beverage in the morning — rich in antioxidants and other nutrients. It helps kick start your day with energy and keeps many health issues like heart disease at bay. Almonds, on the other hand, are a storehouse of nutrients, including vitamin E, magnesium, protein, and so on, which keep one healthy and fit.

Breakfast:

In the post, the 73-year-old actress revealed that for the last few years, her breakfast consisted of smashed avocado on sourdough toast with chunks of cheddar cheese. On days when she wants to have something with “desi flavours,” she opts for a chilla or poha.

Lunch:

Zeenat Aman stated that lunch is her “heaviest meal” of the day, and she keeps the meal pretty basic and simple. Dal, roti, and sabzi are some of the foods that usually find their way into her lunch meal. Sometimes, she also has paneer tikka, pea curry, sour dal, and homemade tomato chutney to satisfy her taste buds.

Evening Snacks:

For Zeenat Aman, evening snacks are “essential,” and she has a bowl of makhana (foxnuts) tossed in some spices at around 5 pm every day. She calls this amazing snack “Crunchy, light… and nutritionist approved!”.

Just like many people, Zeenat Aman, too, finds it challenging to ignore her sweet tooth. However, she is quite careful about ingesting “too much sugar” and is certainly not ready to “eliminate this pleasure” from her life.

Zeenat Aman’s dietary habits are simple and sustainable — she makes sure to eat healthy meals while also satisfying her taste buds. The veteran actress's approach to diet is commendable — by simply prioritizing healthy meals and eating fresh food, she achieves her fitness goals. Moreover, she proves that no matter what your age is, you can be healthy, fit, and have glowing skin with the right eating habits.

