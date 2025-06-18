Virat Kohli’s Diet and turning Vegetarian: Likes eating shallow-fried food seasoned with salt, pepper, and lime

Virat Kohli has come a long way in his fitness journey. From embracing healthy lifestyle habits to adopting a fully vegetarian diet, he has made numerous compromises to maintain his health. But what was the primary reason behind his dietary modification? Virat gave up eating non-veg back in 2021 after getting a cervical spine injury. He had to make necessary adjustments to his diet to restrict his body’s uric acid production. Transitioning into a vegetarian lifestyle and mindful eating helped him in many ways.

He used to be a “heavy meat eater,” but now has shifted his eating habits to “90% animal protein free and dairy free” meals. Despite being a highly coveted sportsman, he has faced several setbacks in his dietary journey. Here’s how he triumphed over them.

Virat Kohli’s Vegetarian Diet: Challenges, Motivation, Favorite Meals & More

In a conversation with Jatin Sapru, Virat revealed that he had to keep factors like different nutrients, extra hydration, etc, in mind before embarking on his health quest and figuring out what worked best for his body.

When asked about what he likes to eat, Virat mentions that he pays attention to how the food is prepared. One of his favorite dishes is “slightly fried rice.” He doesn’t consume deep-fried food or food items that contain a lot of masala. 90% of the food items he eats are either boiled or shallow-fried and seasoned with salt, pepper, and lime.

The 36-year-old proficient cricketer doesn't care how the food tastes as long as it’s nutritious. He enjoys eating salad tossed in olive oil, with pulses and beans. Virat doesn’t eat any kind of curry but enjoys eating daal now and then. He jokingly mentions that, being a Punjabi, he hasn’t been able to completely turn away from Rajma and Lobia.

Virat revealed that one of the most difficult aspects of this journey was food. The talented cricketer believes that all the hard work in the gym will go in vain if someone doesn’t pay attention to what they are eating. He had to tune out what his taste buds wanted and alter his mindset and now he can eat the same meal every single day. Virat has clarified that he is not fully vegan but enjoys eating leafy greens and super-salad the most.

