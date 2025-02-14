Struggling with Menopause? Kareena Kapoor’s Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares Life-changing Superfood Tips!

Rujuta Diwekar, Kareen Kapoor Khan’s nutritionist, regularly shares simple yet effective health and fitness tips with her followers. With an urge to dispel misconceptions about diet fads, she always strives to bust myths and provide trustworthy guidance. Recently, she emphasized the importance of eating a healthy diet for women in their menopause or perimenopause phase.

In a recent post she shared on her social media handle, Rujuta recommended three superfoods that can help alleviate the symptoms of menopause. The "real foods for real women," as she rightly states, are rich in vital nutrients, healthy fats, calcium, protein, and fiber. Undoubtedly, her expertise fosters general well-being and mental tranquillity. Read on to learn her tips for menopausal women!

Kareen Kapoor’s Nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar’s Top Three Tips for Menopausal Women

1. Never Compromise Breakfast

Rujuta sheds light on the fact that women often skip their breakfast in the hustle to complete household work. Since the morning of most women seems to be hectic as they are juggling between different chores, it often makes them skip their first meal. Hence, Rujuta’s primary recommendation is to eat breakfast daily and never skip it.

She suggests women prepare simple meals and have a balanced breakfast. Additionally, Rujuta states that one doesn’t always have to rely on blenders or mixers to create delicious meals. Instead, they can whip scrumptious and healthy breakfast meals on their regular pans with the ingredients readily available in the kitchen.

2. Consume Peanuts

Rujuta says, “To add sweetness to your life, you need a little bit of crunch.” The celebrity nutritionist advises her followers to eat peanuts, as they help improve skin and hair quality while also boosting gut health. She states that one may consider consuming a handful of peanuts with tea or coffee to help keep their stomach and brain calm.

3. Incorporate Legumes with Rice

The famous nutritionist recommends eating rice with legumes or buttermilk, especially for dinner. According to her, this combination helps alleviate gas problems and hot flashes at night and promotes restful sleep.

Rujuta’s insights on nutrition for menopausal women emphasize the importance of incorporating simple yet powerful foods into each meal of the day. By simply prioritizing breakfast and adding legumes, rice, and peanuts into the diet, one can effectively manage menopausal symptoms while promoting overall health.

With her practical advice and holistic approach toward health and fitness, you can embrace every phase of your life with care and grace. Ladies, it is time to nourish your body and mind with these superfoods suggested by the renowned dietician and ensure a smoother transition through menopause.

