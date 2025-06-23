The Hidden Pain Behind the Star: Salman Khan’s health battle with Trigeminal Neuralgia and 2 other conditions—Know all about it

Fans have a newfound respect for Salman Khan after finding out how hard he works despite dealing with a complicated medical history. It’s not a secret that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has been battling Trigeminal Neuralgia for a long time. The neurological condition, which is triggered by simple day-to-day activities and causes stabbing pain on the face without any warning, made him go under the knife back in 2011. But unfortunately, it looks like he is not free from the clutches of this painful disorder! Adding to the misery, there are two more neurological conditions Salman suffers from.

What are Trigeminal Neuralgia, Aneurysm, and AV Malformation

In the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the actor revealed that along with trigeminal neuralgia, there is also an aneurysm and AV malformation that he battles with.

Trigeminal Neuralgia

Causes sudden mild to severe facial pain that imitates an electric shock.

Characterized by muscle spasms.

Can get triggered by cold air on the face or simple acts like speaking, brushing teeth, and chewing food.

Attacks areas that are served by the trigeminal nerve, i.e. cheeks, jaw, lips, gums, teeth, eyes, forehead, etc.

The episodes can be as short as a few seconds or last for months.

The intensity of the pain becomes even more severe with time.

The pain can affect only one spot or spiral over a wider surface.

Aneurysm

An aneurysm is a swelling or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain.

It is also known as an aneurysmal dilatation.

It is divided into three sub-categories: saccular aneurysm, fusiform aneurysm, and mycotic aneurysm.

An aneurysm is not easy to detect unless it causes the vessel to split open.

According to experts, when blood flowing through a blood vessel pushes a weak area, it swells and forms a brain aneurysm.

If an aneurysm bursts open, it can cause nausea, vomiting, issues with vision, a stiff neck, seizures, etc., and can prove to be fatal in many cases.

AV Malformation

As the name arteriovenous malformation suggests, this disorder occurs when blood vessels are literally malformed or distorted. They get entwined, disrupting the connections between arteries and veins.

It leads to irregular blood flow and bars tissues from getting enough oxygen.

Can form anywhere in the body, even the brain is not spared.

Causes the veins in the scalp to swell.

The disorder causes frequent seizures, headaches, nausea, vomiting, numbness in muscles, incoordination in movements, hallucinations, and affects memory.

It can lead to heart failure.

Fluid buildup in the brain can unusually enlarge the head.

Salman Khan continues to thrive as a coveted actor despite hardships. He openly talked about his various rib fractures and neurological disorders, revealing that they can affect him fatally. He is resilient and doesn’t wish to retire anytime soon. His fans have since expressed their concerns regarding their favorite actor’s health. But at the same time, they can’t help but praise the Bollywood superstar’s passion and utmost commitment to his craft.

