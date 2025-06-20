Arjun Kapoor’s Fat-to-Fit Transformation: How Ishaqzaade actor once lost over 50 kgs

Arjun Kapoor’s shredded physique is an inspiration to many. However, it wasn’t always the case. Before he entered Bollywood, the actor was overweight. But through hard work and diligence, he lost all the extra pounds and established himself as one of the most physically fit actors in the industry. And he did not stop there. He continues to push his limits to achieve fitness and be an example to those who are taunted for being obese.

Before making his big Bollywood debut opposite Parineeti Chopra, the handsome hunk had to lose a whopping 50 kgs. However, he has been stuck in a vicious cycle of losing and gaining weight throughout the years.

In one of the interviews, the Two States actor revealed that his body takes a ‘flight and gains weight because the body goes into distress.’ Despite his struggles, the B-town actor makes all kinds of efforts to stay in shape. Let’s take a look at the dietary restrictions and workout regimen that helped him in his journey.

Secrets Behind Arjun Kapoor’s Impressive Weight Loss of 50 kgs

Arjun is a big-time foodie and often overindulges due to his stress. He has to follow a clean diet and mindful eating to keep his fluctuating weight under control. He collaborated with a healthcare meal service that prepares his nutrient-dense meals every day. Let’s take a look at his complete meal chart:

The Secret Lies in Protein-packed Meals:

Since Arjun has had a problem with overconsumption, his meal-prepping consists of dishes that keep him feeling full for a long time. He had to follow a healthy, calorie-deficient diet.

His meals are low in carbs and full of fiber and protein. Arjun eats four meals a day and makes sure to consume enough protein. Even for snacks, he munches on protein-packed pancakes, toast, or wraps.

Limited Junk Intake:

Arjun had to eliminate processed foods from his diet. He bid farewell to food items that consist of refined flour, refined sugar, and food items that cause acidity. This practice helped him battle indigestion and keep his existing diseases under control. However, he still got to enjoy cheat meals that included pizza, carbonara pasta, butter chicken, mac n cheese, etc., from time to time.

Arjun’s fitness trainer, Drew Neal, helped the actor regain his confidence. He has repeatedly praised Atjun’s consistency and dedication to turning his life around. The actor has revealed that he works out six times a week, and even when he comes home after midnight, he goes to the gym.

Ahead of debuting, he went from weighing 143 kgs to 93 kgs. In an industry where stars keep hushed about their struggles, Arjun’s honesty regarding his struggle with mental health is rather refreshing to see.

Arjun Kapoor has come a long way in his weight loss journey. He did not let his battle with weight loss define him, nor did he ignore his flawed habits. His transformation story is both commendable and inspiring.

