Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s everyday diet breakfast: Day starts with Almonds, toasted brown bread and puffy omelet

Sonam Kapoor’s dedication to fitness is commendable. The actress-turned-model knows that the first meal of the day is important, and she believes that the secret to a healthy physique lies in balanced meals. Sonam religiously follows mindful eating, as it benefits the body and soul. She doesn’t gatekeep and has been transparent about her diet. Not too long ago, she shared her meal schedule on Instagram for her followers to see and take inspiration from. Let’s take a look at the diet that has aided Bollywood's fashionista Sonam Kapoor's elevated metabolism and made her feel more invigorated than ever.

Sonam Kapoor Ahooja’s Everyday Diet: What Does the Celeb Typically Eat to Keep in Shape?

With the help of her nutritionist Radhika Karle and chef Velton Saldanha, the Raanjhanaa actress has carefully concocted a meal plan that works for her body and she religiously sticks to it. Here’s what she eats in the morning:

At 6 A.M, she drinks a cup of lemon water. Lemon is enriched in Vitamin C and provides the body with the necessary hydration. Experts suggest that drinking lemon water on an empty stomach is an easy way to detoxify your body.

She then brews her coffee and drinks it with oat milk, collagen, and chocolate. Sonam has embraced a vegan lifestyle and doesn’t consume dairy, which also helps her watch her weight and fight indigestion. Collagen, on the other hand, is a magic ingredient that promotes better skin, bone, and heart health.

After finishing her coffee, at around 6:45 A.M., she enjoys some almonds and Brazil nuts that have been soaked in water. The dry fruits help her clear her brain fog and fight autoimmune diseases. Enriched in monounsaturated fats, the nuts help her fight inflammation and give her immunity a healthy boost.

She has her breakfast at 9:45 A.M. For her first major meal of the day, she eats 2 pieces of toasted brown bread and a puffy omelet. Eggs are an excellent source of protein, Vitamins B, D, and E. She limits her carb intake.

She has her lunch at around 1:45 P.M. with a plate of delicious chicken arrabiata pasta.

After enjoying her afternoon chai, she has her dinner at around 5:45 P.M. with toasted bread with chicken on top.

Her chef packs some soup for her in a flask before she heads out in the evening.

Sonam was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was only seventeen. Healthy eating is not a choice but a habit she had to adopt pretty early on in her life. She swears by conscious eating. Consuming a nutritious meal is the first step towards fitness. To make her postpartum weight loss even more effective, she trains rigorously at the gym, focusing on strength training, and attends pilates sessions. Powered by her willpower and resilience, Sonam is an inspiration to new mothers everywhere.

