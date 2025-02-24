Nikita Dutta’s Game-changing Diet Secret: Why She Ditched Instant Noodles And Biscuits for 13 Years!

When it comes to food temptations, most people find it difficult to resist them. But Nikita Dutta, Kabir Singh’s actress, highly committed to her health, doesn’t find it challenging to give up on unhealthy foods. The 34-year-old actress is a strong advocate for fitness and has been running marathons since 2015. She recently participated in the Mumbai Half Marathon and completed it successfully. Shedding light on her dietary habits, she recently opened up about food items she hadn’t touched in a few years. Let’s take a look at Nikita Dutta’s diet and health secrets:

Nikita Dutta’s Diet And Fitness Tips

At a recent event, the Dybbuk star spoke about a few changes she made in her lifestyle to commit herself fully to health and fitness. She shared that it’s been 13 years since she has adopted a healthier lifestyle. She further added that she is very “proud” of the fact that she has not touched instant noodles in the last 13 years.

Not just noodles, the actress also robs herself of the pleasure of having biscuits and farsan. The Gold actress makes sure not to indulge in any preservative-laden food. Her theory is that even if packaged food items claim to be healthy, they will most definitely have preservatives. For her, any food item that “comes in a packet for six months, a year, or two years” is not healthy and hence not a part of her diet.

To devoid oneself of guilty-pleasure snacks is not at all easy. However, Nikita has been doing it for over a decade flawlessly. She says that minor changes in one’s diet can prove to be fruitful in the long term and that there are no quick fixes to achieve good health.

Advertisement

Apart from ditching biscuits, noodles, and other preservative-laden foods, Nikita also makes sure to eat seasonal food items and consume meals at regular intervals. She advises people to listen to their bodies when it comes to eating and exercising.

Being a marathon runner, she loves outdoor activities. Running, cycling, and kickboxing are some of the activities the actress loves indulging in.

She also boasts a mini-gym at home where she does cardio and weight training on days she can’t visit the gym.

Nikita’s approach to health and fitness is commendable — she doesn’t practice any fad diets and follows simple rules to maintain her fitness levels. Eating whole foods, consuming foods at regular intervals, avoiding packaged foods, and exercising regularly are some of the lifestyle habits she swears by to have a healthy body. She has her cheat days, too, but makes sure to drink more water than her daily intake for the next two days and do a little extra cardio. Her uncomplicated yet effective habits prove that good health can be achieved by doing simple things with the right mindset.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth, assets, and other data are reported by News18 and Hindustan Times. In some cases, celebrities or their teams provide their input, too, which we incorporate if they provide it. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Also Read: Soha Ali Khan Serves Some Serious Workout Motivation at 46 with These Exercises

Credits: News18 and Hindustan Times