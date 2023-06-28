Priscilla Block Weight Loss: A Success Story of Body Transformation

Priscilla Block is an American singer and songwriter who is best known for her song called Just About Over You which brought her into the limelight. In August 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, Priscilla released the song on TikTok and it soon went viral with over three million views on the video. While her musical accomplishments have been noteworthy, the Priscilla Block weight loss journey also garnered the attention of her fans and became a subject of conversation on social media. The famed singer made headlines for her impressive body transformation when she dropped from 154 pounds to 121 pounds. This led to a wave of inspiration amongst her followers to lead a healthy lifestyle and give their fitness the top priority.

But even after achieving her target and weight loss goals, Priscilla is still trying to lose more weight to get into proper shape. In this article, we have put together everything you need to know about Priscilla’s diet plan and workout routine which helped her shed 33 pounds within two years.

Who Is Priscilla Block?

Born on 11th August 1995 in North Carolina (USA), Priscilla Block is a popular American country singer-songwriter who is renowned for her songs such as Thick Thighs, Like A Boy, Off The Deep End, Just About Over You, and many more. Her style of singing is a fine blend between country music, pop, and southern rock. After years of writing and releasing her songs between 2016 and 2020, Priscilla got her first professional break into the music industry when the record label Mercury Nashville agreed to sign her in 2020. This happened when her song Just About Over You went viral on social media during the pandemic. Since then, Priscilla has been unstoppable and was also nominated for awards like the Academy of Country Music Awards and the CMT Music Awards.

Later in February 2022, she released her studio album called Welcome to the Block Party which became a hit. Along with her musical success, Priscilla also began to focus on her health and was determined to change the way she looked. To achieve this, she adopted a healthy diet and an exercise routine that eventually led to weight loss and a change in her physical appearance.

Priscilla Block’s Workout Plan

Since the beginning of her musical career, Priscilla has always been an advocate for body positivity and confidence. This was made evident in her song Thick Thighs wherein she focused the spotlight on body empowerment and being comfortable in one’s own skin. Along with championing this notion, she wanted to lose weight to remain healthy, elevate her confidence, and get in shape to flaunt her curves. This was possible with a good workout routine.

The ultimate secret behind the famous Priscilla Block weight loss journey is that the singer worked out regularly, and combined aerobic and anaerobic exercises in her fitness routine.

Aerobic exercises, refer to a form of physical activity that uses large muscle groups, is rhythmic, and may be maintained continuously. Some examples of aerobic activity are running, walking, swimming, hiking, dancing, and cycling ( 1 ). While anaerobic exercise is a physical activity that is for a very short duration and may not use oxygen as an energy source. This may include sprinting or powerlifting. According to research, combining aerobic and anaerobic exercises may cause a significant reduction in body mass index and body weight, and also decrease the risk of cardiovascular diseases ( 1 ), ( 2 ). Although she combined both, she made sure that her workout routine was low-intensity as she did not prefer high-intensity workouts.

Advertisement

Hence, this is the combination that helped in the Priscilla Block body transformation: burpees, rope jumping, and a ten-minute run on the treadmill. Studies suggest that running is a universal and time-efficient strategy to lose weight. It may help in decreasing body fat, improving aerobic capacity, and preserving fat-free mass ( 3 ). On some days, she switched up aerobic exercises with other forms such as swimming, cycling, dancing, and hiking. Therefore, her workout routine combined low-impact exercises with running which caused a 33-pounds drop in the Priscilla Block weight measurement.

Priscilla Block’s Diet Plan

At the beginning of her weight loss journey, Priscilla struggled with shedding those extra pounds because she couldn't give up her love for eating junk food. Even though she tried multiple fad diet plans, she failed every time. But things changed when she decided to make a proper diet plan and combine it with a strict workout routine. After facing difficulties with her eating habits, the actual Priscilla Block weight loss journey began when she hired a dietician to guide her through the failures and devise a diet plan for her.

Priscilla began to consume meals that were low in calories and carbohydrates. According to research, a low-carb and low-calorie diet has been successful in helping to reduce weight ( 4 ). However, following this type of diet requires meal planning and effort, which was put in by the singer’s dietician. Hence, the singer was able to gradually lose weight by following this diet plan.

Ahead, find the exact diet plan from morning to night which Priscilla followed.

Breakfast: Egg sandwiches (boiled, scrambled, or omelet form)

Lunch: Salad with green leafy vegetables, soup, and a piece of fish (grilled or steamed)

Snacks: Fruits and green tea or coffee

Dinner: Chicken steak and steamed vegetables

While following this diet, Priscilla also made sure that she avoided all kinds of junk food and was religiously devoted to her plan. She practiced portion control while eating and ensured that all her daily meals were well-balanced concerning nutrients. This helped bring discipline in her eating habits which eventually contributed to her weight loss. Along with this, she also drank a lot of water throughout the day to keep her hydrated. According to research, drinking water may have multiple health benefits such as flushing out toxins from the body, carrying nutrients to the cells, improving satiety, and facilitating weight loss ( 5 ). As she began to lose weight, she started eating her favorite foods such as cakes and pizzas on selected days. However, she ensured that she ate them in moderation just to satisfy her food cravings.

Advertisement

Did Priscilla Block Use Weight Loss Supplements?

There have been multiple speculations and allegations against Priscilla Block stating that the singer used weight loss supplements to facilitate the 33-pound drop in her weight.

Fat-burning pills are made with natural or artificial compounds which may help you slim down by increasing your metabolic rate. They are made with a lot of active ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, herbs, caffeine, fiber, etc. These pills are commonly and globally used for weight loss and may have multiple effects such as blocking fat, suppressing appetite, increasing metabolism, and decreasing carbohydrate absorption in your body ( 6 ).

Transforming from 154 pounds to 121 pounds is not easy and hence, there is a possibility that Priscilla relied on these fat-burning supplements to speed up her body transformation. But there have been no statements, evidence, or claims from Priscilla about the usage of supplements to lose weight.

Priscilla Block’s Before And After Weight Loss Photos

When the famous Priscilla Block weight loss journey began, the singer weighed about 154 pounds on the scale. Even though she had failed multiple times with fad diets for losing weight, she did not give up. Once she embarked on a determined path to change the way she looked, Priscilla lost about 33 pounds to reach a healthy weight of 121 pounds. But, she did not stop there. She continues to lose weight and maintain her health. Here are her before and after weight loss pictures which you ought to see!

Priscilla Block Before Weight Loss

Priscilla Block After Weight Loss

Did Priscilla Block Undergo Surgery for Weight Loss?

When the singer made an appearance at the Country Music Awards, she looked slim and slender as she had lost 33 pounds. This led to suspicions about the Priscilla Block weight loss surgery which later stirred conversations on social media. However, there has been no evidence or claims that the singer underwent weight loss or bariatric surgery to lose weight.

Her weight loss has been sustainable and time-consuming. She took about two years to slowly shed the extra 33 pounds from her body. Hence, her weight loss has not been drastic which is often a sign of weight loss surgeries.

What Is Priscilla Block’s Lifestyle?

Priscilla Block is no stranger to the bright lights of fame and the hectic schedule which comes along with it. Ever since the beginning of her musical career, she has been on the move and leads a dynamic, fast-paced lifestyle. After she graduated from high school, she decided to relocate to Nashville to enter country music. There, when the record label Mercury Nashville signed her, Priscilla’s life became even busier. She started attending award functions, talk shows, concerts, and more.

Advertisement

A lot of her time is spent on-stage performing or in meetings. Hence, her daily schedule is always filled with commitments and is super hectic.

Although Priscilla failed numerous times with fad diets while trying to lose weight, she never gave up and was determined to get in shape. When she began her music career, she weighed about 154 pounds and desperately wanted to change the way she looked. To make this possible, she adopted a healthy low-carb diet and started working out regularly. Adhering to this lifestyle, she was able to drop 33 pounds and reach her goal of being 121 pounds within two years. This is proof that anything is possible if you are determined enough to achieve it. The famous Priscilla Block weight loss journey has been an inspiration for women from all walks of life to start living healthily and to give fitness the top priority.

ALSO READ: Sam Smith Weight Loss: A Sustainable Diet And Workout Plan