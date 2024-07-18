Al Roker’s Weight Loss: How the Journalist Toned His Appearance

Albert Lincoln Roker is a renowned American television personality, journalist, author, and weather anchor on NBC's Today. Since 1996, he has been a familiar face on our screens, conducting interviews and segments on the show. He has also co-authored a series of murder mysteries and penned down a non-fiction book with his wife. Beyond his professional achievements and journalistic portfolio, Al Roker's weight loss has captured the attention of audiences worldwide.

Despite battling health issues and undergoing multiple surgeries, the 69-year-old journalist overcame his struggles with weight and lost about 100 pounds. He followed a low-carb diet and stuck to a daily walking routine.

In this article, we have shed light on his diet and fitness plan, workout regime, and a few other challenges he faced along the way. Check out Al Rocker’s health timeline!

Who Is Al Roker?

Al Roker is a popular anchor, author, and weather reporter who has achieved various accolades for his professionalism and journalistic abilities. His career with NBC began in the year 1978 when he was hired as a weather anchor at WKYC in Cleveland, then an NBC-owned-and-operated station.

In addition, he has an inactive American Meteorological Society Television Seal #238, occasionally hosts 3rd Hour Today, and is still the weather anchor on NBC's Today.

On 22 May 2003, Roker made a cameo in The Play What I Wrote on Broadway as the Mystery Guest Star. From 2018 to 2019, he made his Broadway debut portraying Joe in the musical Waitress. While in the year 2024, Roker was in Back to the Future: The Musical on Broadway as Strickland.

Advertisement

Apart from his journalistic and theatre roles, Al Roker is the author of a non-fiction book Been There, Done That: Family Wisdom for Modern Times, published in 2016. Earlier, he co-authored a series of murder mysteries beginning in 2009, that feature Billy Blessing, a celebrity chef turned amateur detective.

Talking about Roker’s personal life, he married WNBC producer Alice Bell in December 1984 and adopted a daughter Courtney in 1987. Later Roker and Alice parted ways and in 1995, he got hitched to Deborah Roberts, a TV journalist.

How Did Al Roker Shed Pounds?

Since childhood, Al Roker struggled a lot with his health and weight. In the year 2001, he underwent a total knee arthroplasty on his left knee as a result of a car accident. The following year after failing at multiple diets, he underwent gastric bypass surgery in 2002 to shed pounds. It is one of the common operations for weight loss in patients with severe obesity ( 1 ).

Advertisement

Eight months after the surgery, he reportedly dropped 100 pounds. In his book, Never Goin' Back: Winning the Weight Loss Battle For Good, published in 2013, he openly wrote about his battle with weight loss.

In 2005, he underwent a back operation, and again in 2016, he had another knee replacement surgery. In October 2018, the weatherman underwent emergency carpal tunnel surgery, a condition that occurs when the median nerve is compressed as it traverses the carpal tunnel ( 2 ). While in 2019, he had hip replacement surgery.

Later, in September 2020, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, through which he recovered. Cut to 2022, the journalist revealed that he was being treated for blood clots in his lungs. In 2023, he returned to the Today show after a short break. At that time he shared that there was internal bleeding, which necessitated surgery. Additionally, he was also dealing with two bleeding ulcers, colon resection surgery, and gallbladder removal surgery.

Two years ago, on the 20th anniversary of his gastric bypass surgery, the longtime weather anchor pulled out his old jeans and showed how he could now fit his whole body in just half of the pair. When he weighed 345 lbs, he used to wear 54-size pants. In one of the interviews, he also shared that weight loss and his battles with health were indeed a struggle but he is never going to turn back.

Advertisement

What inspired him to kickstart his weight loss journey was his father, Albert Lincoln Roker Sr.’s devastating death. He credits his well-balanced weight loss diet plan, workout, and fitness routine.

Read More: Sasha Pieterse’s Weight Loss Struggles And Success: Truth Revealed

What Was Al Roker’s Weight Loss Diet Plan?

Al Roker managed to lose weight with regular exercise and a nutritious diet, which he documents on his social media handle. He was also open to trying new weight-loss tactics and managed to shed pounds with the help of a keto diet. It is a low-carbohydrate diet with a moderate amount of protein restriction to induce ketosis without restricting fat intake ( 3 ).

In 2019, he lost 40 lbs through a high-fat and low-carb plan. According to research, low-carb approaches have proved that a low-carb diet induces rapid weight loss induction. Initial weight loss is partly due to water loss, but fat loss occurs with adherence to the low-carb approach ( 4 ).

The journalist believes in the science behind ‘What works for you, works for you’. A diet that suited him might not suit the rest. Hence, he urges people to make their own decisions, consulting their doctor and medical professional’s advice.

What Was Al Roker’s Workout Routine?

Advertisement

The well-known TV personality has been showered with immense love from viewers of Today and support from his colleagues throughout his health journey. He truly has a remarkable career, however, faced his own set of challenges.

By eating fewer carbohydrates and sticking to his daily walks, Roker managed to lose 45 pounds. He has also been a major advocate of Today's 30-day walking challenge. In one of the interviews, he shared that simply restricting calories may not lead him to the path of weight loss. Exercise is also equally important in order to improve mental health.

He was able to lose weight by sticking to a low-carb diet, limiting himself to 100 grams of carbs per day, and walking regularly for several months. To stay motivated, he created his ideal walking playlist for a 'soul stroll' and also included some weight training in his routine. Weight-bearing exercises appear to have the greatest effects on bone mineral density ( 5 ).

What Message Does Al Roker Send About Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic?

The weather reporter has always been open about his personal weight loss journey. Over the years, people have criticized him for consuming the weight loss drug ‘Ozempic’ which he did not. In response, he had a straightforward message — 'Stay within your lane.' He urges them not to be tough on those struggling with weight loss.

Advertisement

There are multiple weight loss drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and other medications. Every individual is still trying to figure out what works best for them, considering their personal health.

His main intention is to motivate others to adopt a positive attitude. Through his social media handles, he also invited others to join walking challenges each month and encouraged everyone to continue to push themselves, little by little.

What Happened to Al Roker's Hand?

Roker had an emergency carpal tunnel surgery just before his Broadway debut in Waitress. In one of the interviews, he shared that he lost the use of his thumb during rehearsals. It had gotten progressively worse. A research study states that the condition can result in permanent loss of sensation and function in the hand if it is not adequately identified and treated. The symptoms include pain manifesting at the wrist, involving the entire hand, and potentially radiating up the forearm or extending beyond the elbow ( 2 ).

Al Roker’s Before And After Weight Loss Images



Before

After

Al Roker’s weight loss journey is truly an inspiration. His determination, resilience, and commitment to leading a healthy life despite health challenges stand as a testament to the power of perseverance. Right from battling obesity to embracing a low-carb diet, his transformation has been remarkable.

Roker’s openness in sharing experiences, including his setbacks and struggles has not only motivated others to prioritize their health but also emphasizes the importance of maintaining a healthier lifestyle for overall well-being.

Sources

1. Laparoscopic Gastric Bypass

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK518968/

2. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK448179/

3. Advantages and Disadvantages of the Ketogenic Diet: A Review Article

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7480775/

4. Low-Carbohydrate Diet

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK537084/

5. Health benefits of physical activity: the evidence