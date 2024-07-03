Whoopi Goldberg’s Weight Loss: How a “Fat Suit” Remark Made Her Shed Pounds

Weight loss stories succeed when one has the willingness to work hard for it — some focus on dieting, others on workout, while a few resort to taking weight loss drugs to tone it down. Whatever path one chooses, it’s great as long as it yields results and one has the acceptance of a medical professional.

Whoopi Goldberg's weight loss story is another popular celebrity story, wherein she was motivated to lose weight after a woman thought she was wearing a “fat suit” in the biographical drama movie, Till.

This was the moment she decided to embark on a weight loss journey and today she feels happy that she made that decision. At that time, she weighed around 300 pounds, and while she has not disclosed how much weight she has lost — “lost almost two people” was her response when she was asked about her after-weight loss estimate.

As a popular celebrity, fans were keen to know about her weight loss story, and Goldberg too didn’t feel hesitant in sharing it. This article is all about Whoopi Goldberg’s health and fitness journey — let’s get started!

Who Is Whoopi Goldberg?

Whoopi Goldberg, born Caryn Elaine Johnson, was born on November 13, 1955, in New York City, U.S. She received training at the HB Studio under the guidance of Uta Hagen, an acting teacher. She first appeared in Citizen: I'm Not Losing My Mind, I'm Giving It Away in 1982.

She garnered a lot of attention when she portrayed Moms Mabley in her one-woman show. During the 1990s, she starred in various movies and TV shows, including Bagdad Cafe, Ghost, Soapdish, The Player, and so on.

Her hard work and dedication had no bounds, due to which she became a renowned personality — today, she is known as a popular actor, TV personality, comedian, and author and has many popular movies and TV shows to her name.

Her phenomenal and versatile acting made her receive many prestigious awards, including an Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Academy Award, and Tony Award.

Apart from her splendid career performances, what made her garner a lot of attention recently was her weight loss journey. Let’s discuss more about that!

How Did Whoopi Goldberg Lose Weight?

Goldberg has always been open about her professional and personal life. She openly revealed that she took the help of Mounjaro, one of the most popular diabetes medications to slough extra weight. Mounjaro is a prescription medicine used to improve blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes ( 1 ).

This drug has become popular among celebrities, with many using it to get rid of excess weight. It is important to note that while this diabetes drug is generally considered safe for overweight adults, using it without the guidance of your doctor could do more harm than good.

According to a study, it can reduce weight in patients with obesity and is a good regimen for weight loss, but can cause gastrointestinal reactions ( 2 ). Hence, as advised above, always consult your doctor before using a weight loss drug or supplement of any kind to prevent reactions or allergies.

Whoopi never really cared about her weight and revealed in an interview that even though her weight has fluctuated over the years, she has not bothered about it, as other people's opinions don’t matter to her.

However, when she gained weight after a health issue, she decided to take things seriously and thus she resorted to Mounjaro to slim down .

She weighed around 300 pounds when she made Till and now she feels glad that she has gotten back into a fit shape and reached her goal weight.

Whoopi’s Opinion on Using Mounjaro to Lose Weight

It’s not uncommon for celebrities to be on the receiving end of harsh comments when they make their weight loss journeys public and accept the usage of medications to lose weight. Many people condemn this fact, saying it promotes the wrong usage of such drugs.

But Goldberg clearly is very strong emotionally and didn’t let any opinion bring her spirits down. In an interview, The Emmy star winner spoke about using Mounjaro and said “The key is to stop judging everybody,” breaking the stigma surrounding weight loss drugs.

She further revealed that using that “little shot” has been really good for her.

What Motivated Whoopi Goldberg to Shed Pounds?

As mentioned above, Whoopi got a wake-up call when working on the movie, Till. When someone accused her of wearing a “fat suit,” she felt “indignant.” At that very moment, all she wanted to do was slim down, for which she used the famous yet controversial weight loss drug which yielded great results.

Has Whoopi Goldberg Lost Weight Earlier As Well?

Yes, in the year 2014, she got motivated by former View co-host Sherri Shepherd and lost about 35 pounds.

When Whoopi opened up about her weight loss journey on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly, too, shared her experience with a weight loss medication, which was neither Mounjaro nor Ozempic.

Fans were quick to react to this, with many for not being fully transparent about her weight loss journey. This happened because previously, Kelly had said she lost weight with the help of a diet and walking.

Whoopi defended The View star, saying people should let others do the things they want to and not “be mad” when they are not doing it their way. She further said that it’s not kind to judge anybody and that’s the key to having a happy life.

Whoopi Goldberg’s Diet And Fitness Routine

There is little to no information about Goldberg’s diet and fitness regimen. She revealed that she eats a healthy mix and walks a lot to stay healthy and fit.

Walking is without any doubt one of the easiest ways to get into a lean shape. Walking not only helps prevent a lot of diseases, such as cardio problems, thyroid, and stroke at bay but also aids weight loss ( 3 ).

Whoopi Goldberg’s Before And After Weight Loss Images

With the use of Mounjaro, the 68-year-old star successfully dropped pounds and it is evidently seen in the images below:

Before:

After:

Image Source: Getty Images

Even though Whoopi Goldberg lost weight by using Mounjaro, her success must be celebrated. While many people don’t even start thinking about their health and fitness, Whoopi Goldberg's weight loss transformation shows that she was willing to work on her body, which got her great results. The EGOT winner didn’t feel even remotely hesitant in sharing the details of her weight loss success, proving to be an inspiration for all. Weight loss is a slow and steady journey, so weight-watchers, it’s recommended to consult your doctor before using any weight loss drug.