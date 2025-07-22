Lose 35 kg in 7 months? This fitness influencer’s portion trick might be the secret

Many people struggle to lose weight in their lives. For some, it is an overwhelming process that involves changing one's lifestyle, engaging in regular workouts, and improving sleep patterns. While some shed kilos easily through their excellent metabolism, others take time to become fit and healthy. If you want to lose weight, this portion trick by a fitness influencer might be the secret.

Fitness influencer shares portion trick, use smaller plates

An Instagram user named Neha, who is a fitness influencer, posted a video of her weight loss journey. Neha lost 35 kg of her body weight in seven months. In the clip, she showed the before-and-after looks of her body and how she transformed her physique from 90 kg to 56 kg.

In the caption, the fitness influencer shared some tips for losing weight, and portion control is one of them. The influencer tried eating small portions, which tricks your brain into thinking you are eating more.

Hydrate more, drink water 5-10 minutes before eating

The fitness influencer also opted to hydrate her body to shed kilos. She shared a tip of drinking a glass of water 5-10 minutes before your meal. It helps in controlling hunger and supports portion control.

For those planning to lose weight, they can also try to maintain an 80/20 balance in their lifestyle. They should eat clean 80 percent of the time and have their favorite food items 20 percent of the time.

Adding fat-burning spices to your diet

Neha, the fitness influencer, also added some spices to her diet, which turned out to be beneficial for her. These included turmeric and cinnamon.

You can also track progress through measurements, fitting into clothes, and taking pictures. Include protein and green vegetables in your diet. It will make you feel full faster.

Intermittent fasting and detoxing are some ways to lose kilos. For such fasting, eat in an eight-hour window. You can include lemon water or green tea in your diet for detoxification. Excluding sugar from your diet and engaging in regular walking and jogging can also have a positive impact.

We hope these tips shared by the fitness influencer helped. So, when are you going to try it?

