Samantha Ruth Prabhu's morning routine and body transformation: 25 minutes of meditation which is a game changer

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for her dedication to health and fitness. Apart from working in movies, the actress incorporates various activities as a part of her daily routine to improve her overall well-being. Samantha, who has been dealing with Myositis, focuses on her physical and mental health. Let's dive into her morning routine and more.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu prefers meditation in her morning routine

During a podcast called Take 20, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed her morning routine. She shared that her day begins at 5:30 am. As soon as she wakes up, she pens a journal, which she calls a "gratitude journal". The actress then soaks herself in sunlight for five minutes.

She also performs breathing exercises while using the Wim Hof method, a multi-disciplinary approach which improves physical and mental well-being. The method includes cold exposure, breathing exercises, and mindfulness meditation.

Samantha prefers to do meditation for around 15-25 minutes. The Super Deluxe actress has been a regular performer of Isha Kriya, a simple yet powerful meditation technique to improve inner well-being.

Samantha also performs tapping to balance her energy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu then revealed that she has started to use the tapping technique. It helps her to balance her energy and relieves pain. Samantha advised that an individual can start with one or two activities that she mentioned and stressed that they will see "great changes" in their overall well-being.

Apart from focusing on her mental health, Samantha opts for workouts in the gym. The gorgeous diva often spends time lifting weights. Here's a glimpse of her workout.

A brief about Myositis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been suffering from Myositis, an autoimmune condition that causes inflammation and weakness in the muscles. Samantha confirmed her diagnosis in 2022 while announcing her career break. She returned to work in 2024.

On the work front, Samantha has worked in movies like Ye Maaya Chesave, Eega, Theri, Super Deluxe, Yashoda, Kushi, and others. The actress also acted in Amazon Prime Video's TV series, namely, The Family Man: Season 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. She will now be seen in the upcoming Telugu film, Maa Inti Bangaram.

