56-year-old man lost 11 kgs in 46 days without fitness trainer, spills tea on diet and routine created by AI

USA-based YouTuber Cody Crone, better known by the name Mr. Wranglerstar, enjoys a fan following of over 127K on Instagram alone, and another 2.56 million followers on YouTube. He is popular for sharing videos on homesteading and rural living.

However, recently, Cody grabbed attention with a video on his channel, where for the first time, he shared his weight loss journey, as he lost 11 kgs within a span of 46 days.

Mr Wrangler’s weight loss transformation without any fitness trainer

One of the key highlights of Cody Crone, aka Mr Wranglerstar’s weight loss is that he did not take any help from fitness trainers or even get a subscription to a gym. In before-and-after pictures shared by him, the content creator revealed how it was a custom-made routine created by AI that helped him achieve these goals.

More about Cody Crone’s AI-generated fitness routine

In the video, Cody explained that he used the tools of Chat GPT to help him design a customized fitness and weightloss plan, which aligned with his body type and lifestyle, along with paying close attention to his food choices and the kind of physical activities which are part of his daily schedules and the goals which he wants to achieve.

The YouTuber revealed having adopted a totally disciplined routine, which perfectly balanced healthy eating habits, regular workouts, focus on hydration, and a consistent sleeping schedule.

Cody even set up a home gym for himself, stacked with all the functional equipment required for his weight loss goals. As a result, his weight dropped from 95 kg to 83 kg within 45 days.

Here’s what all Cody’s routine included:

Food: Speaking of the routine he followed, the 56-year-old specified switching over to whole and nutrient-rich foods and stopped consuming all kinds of processed foods. High-quality organic items were included in his diet.

He also mentioned consuming a spoonful of honey before sleep at night and drinking four liters of water a day.

Supplements: For recovery and support to his fitness training, the social media content creator revealed taking supplements, such as creatine, collagen, whey protein, magnesium, and beta-alanine.

Fixed workout schedule: Workout had been a non-negotiable component of Cody’s transformation. He revealed waking up at 4:30 AM each day to do a 60-90 minute rigorous workout session inside his home gym setup in his garage.

Managing sleep schedule: Besides following a good diet and workouts, sleep is also equally important to keep track of. Mr Wranglerstar strictly followed a no-screen routine before bedtime, adding blackout curtains in his room and switching over to natural bedding materials for a restful sleep.

No external medications: Finally, he emphasized that his weight loss was achieved without the use of external medications to attain a naturally fit body.

