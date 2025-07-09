Can Pilates help you get flatter belly? Here's what this expert has to say

Pilates has gained significance in pop culture over the years. Many Bollywood celebrities incorporates it in their lives for its ability to improve physical strength and enhancing overall well-being. The list includes Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and others. Does it also reduces belly fat? Here's what an expert says.

Advertisement

Pilates works on core strength, says an expert

In a recent podcast of YouTuber Neha Ranglani, certified Pilates instructor Anjali Chandrimani was asked about if Pilates can help in flattening the belly. Anjali shared that Pilates shouldn't be treated as an exercise to reduce tummy fat. It works mainly on core which helps in making your belly look better.

The instructor informed that if a person has a strong core, his/her spine is better as compared to those who don't. Their lower back is also more flexible than others.

"We need to understand everything begins from core. That's where we come up with the concept of core strength. if you have a strong core, your spine is working better. Your lower back is little bit more flexible. You are even connecting with all your muscles better your core is stronger..." Anjali, the expert shared.

"Your belly can look better in collateral gain but core strength is your deep-rooted core muscles," she added.

Advertisement

What is Pilates? Delving into its benefits

Pilates instructor Anjali Chandrimani also shed light on the fact that Pilates is a form of exercises which is a mix of strength training and yoga. Anjali shared that it is a "beautiful combination" of both, i.e. building muscles and stretching muscles. Pilates strengthens your deeply-rooted muscles and makes you stronger. It also helps in mobility and flexibility.

While Pilates may not burn as many calories as cardio exercises, it plays in important role in transforming your body and maintaining an overall fitness and well-being. With balanced diet and regular low-impact exercise like Pilates, you can lead a healthy lifestyle.

So if you are planning to incorporate Pilates in your life like Janhvi Kapoor and other actresses, keep these points in mind. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more health and fitness related stories.

ALSO READ: Mona Singh's drastic physical transformation to play Aamir Khan's mother in Laal Singh Chaddha: 'Had to lose all that weight and look fragile'