Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi lost 16 kg in 45 days without diet and strict workouts

Dilip Joshi, aka people’s favourite Jethalal, left his fans jaw-dropping with some of his recent looks, where he could be seen visibly undergoing a massive physical transformation.

In a recent interview, the senior actor spilled the beans on what comes across as the easiest way anyone can follow when it comes to losing out some extra kilos, that too without a gym membership or following any diet trends.

Advertisement

No exercises, no diets: Here’s how Dilip Joshi lost 16 kgs weight

Speaking with Mashable India, Dilip Joshi took everyone by surprise when he ruled out exercising or following any diet as the reason behind his weight loss.

The actor instead highlighted the habit of running he has from his older days, when he used to work in an office. Dilip mentioned that he was again able to lose 16 kgs within 1.5 months by a non-negotiable 45-minute regime, which solely consisted of running.

Recalling how running became an indispensable part of his life back in the days, the TMKOC actor said, “I used to go to work, change at the swimming club, and run across Marine Drive to Oberoi (the hotel) in the rain, and go back. I would jog the whole way, and it used to take me 45 minutes. I lost 16 kgs in one and a half months.”

How can running help in weight loss?

Advertisement

Well, Dilip Joshi swears by the benefits of running and has found it to be an excellent method of shedding extra kilos. He believes in consistently following this regimen for better results.

Indeed, running can actually be extremely helpful for those intending to lose weight. It not only burns a significant amount of calories in the body but also ends up creating a calorie deficit in the body, which kickstarts weight loss.

Additionally, running has proven medical benefits in improving cardiovascular health and is an overall great option for weight management and boosting metabolism throughout the body.

Moreover, staying consistent with running and including newer variations in the speed for running can boost calorie burning significantly and improve fitness as well.

ALSO READ: Can Pilates help you get a flatter belly? Here's what this expert has to say