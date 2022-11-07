EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap in talks to play Vijay Mallya in File No 323; Filming begins on November 20

Recently, it was revealed by a publication that director Karthik. K, known to be an associate director on Shankar’s landmark films like Shivaji, Aparichit, and 2.0 is set to make his directorial debut with a film set against the backdrop of economic fugitives in India. The film will be based on real-life scams by top businessmen like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the makers are in advanced talks with Anurag Kashyap to play the character of Vijay Mallya in the film.

“The makers are in advanced talks with Anurag Kashyap to play the role of Vijay Mallya in the film. Director Karthik K has a certain vision to make the film on a grand scale and he will be presenting Vijay Mallya with complete flamboyance. The scale too will be big, with all the flights, charters, parties and the controversies making up for a spicy story,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that other key stakeholders around the life of Vijay Mallya will be locked soon. Kashyap will get a prosthetic makeover to play the role of Mallya on screen.