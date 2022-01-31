3 Tips to help moms establish a strong bond with their step daughters

For too long stepmothers have gotten a bad reputation due to the way they have been depicted in fairytales and even in popular children’s movies. Nevertheless, you must get past such perceptions to build a lasting bond with the little one who may soon be your step daughter. Whether you wish to be perceived as a friend, a confidante or even an authority figure in their lives; just read on. Here are a few tips that will help you accomplish the same.

Be their friend first

Your step daughter may not want a step mom. Hence, forcing the new relationship on her may be easier said than done. It can be a far less dauting prospect to be their friend. So, you may want to start with that. Make them realise that you aren’t there to replace their biological mom. However, you can be the person they come to with their problems. If you are their friend, they don’t have to feel as if they are betraying their mom by being nice to you.

Allow them time to get accustomed to you

Kids love stability, so a radical shift in their family dynamic may come as a shock to them. So, make sure they have ample one-on-one time with their father while still spending time with you. You must also allow them the time to get accustomed to the new order of things.

Let the Biological Parent enforce rules

Since it’s likely that they have grown up learning to obey the rules set down by the biological parent, it can be a good idea to let them enforce any ground rules. The kids may not consider you an authority figure immediately and may revolt against you. Hence it can be easier to take a mild stance and let your husband dole out the punishments. You can have a conversation with your spouse beforehand and discuss appropriate punishments for misdemeanors so that you do have an active role in parenting them.

While step mothers are generally hated in mainstream cinema, your story can be different. All you need to do is consider the kids your own and build a loving relationship with them.

