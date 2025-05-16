Meet youngest entrants in history of Festival de Cannes; Laapata Ladies fame Nitanshi Goel makes it at 17

Festival de Cannes is bookmarked as one of the most crucial events in the social calendar of achievers across the world. While the ceremony is mostly rooted in celebrating movies, it also is a platform for young talents and other achievers in various fields to showcase their merit on the global stage.

In 2025, Indian actress Nitanshi Goel of Laapata Ladies fame became the youngest debutante at 17 to grace Festival de Cannes.

Well then, check out the 5 young entrants in the history of Cannes who not only made their debut but also achieved big at the film festival:

1. Youngest best actor at the age of 16: Yuya Nagira

Back in 2004, Japanese actor Yuya Nagira became the youngest achiever at the age of 16. He bagged the Best Actor honor at Festival de Cannes for his role in the film Nobody Knows.

2. Youngest filmmaker at the age of 24: Louis Malle

One of the earliest seasons of Cannes in 1956 saw filmmaker Louis Malle be honored with the Palme d’Or at the festival. He was just 24 years old when he received it for the film The Silent World.

3. Youngest stars in Cannes at ages of 6 and 7: Valeria Cotto and Brooklyn Prince

For the year 2017, the Festival de Cannes saw two totally young entrants make their appearance at the event. They were Valeria Cotto (aged 6) and Brooklyn Prince (aged 7), who were there for their roles in the film The Florida Project.

4. Youngest actress to launch movie poster at 22: Avneet Kaur

In 2024, Indian actress Avneet Kaur emerged as the youngest entrant who was invited to the Festival de Cannes. She launched her film Love in Vietnam’s poster at the event and was 22 years old.

5. Youngest Indian actress on Cannes red carpet at 17: Nitanshi Goel

Actress Nitanshi Goel rose to fame with her scintillating and powerful performance in the award-winning film Laapata Ladies. In 2025, she made it to the red carpet of Cannes at just the age of 17.

