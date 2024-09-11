70+ “Keep Going” Quotes That’ll Motivate You During Tough Times

Life is a journey full of ups and downs. Whether it is personal life struggles, professional setbacks, or a simple lack of direction, you ought to keep going and renew your source of determination. The easiest way to uplift your spirits and boost your morale is by bookmarking some of the best “keep going” quotes designed to provide much-needed encouragement, confidence, and motivation.

All of the inspirational quotes about “keep going” help navigate through the tough times of life and emerge stronger. In addition, they lend you a profound perspective to pursue your goals and walk on the path to success bravely. They keep pushing you through challenges and make you believe that better days are just around the corner.

No matter how difficult your journey is, it is always worth fighting and striving for what your heart yearns. So, without further ado, scroll ahead to explore the collection of “keep going” motivational quotes. Trust us, they are no less than words of wisdom that will never let you give up .

Best Keep Going Quotes

1. “In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.” — Albert Einstein

2. “You learn more from losing than winning. You learn how to keep going.” — Morgan Wootten

3. "On any given Monday I am one sale closer and one idea away from being a millionaire." — Larry D. Turner

4. “If you can dream it, you can do it.” — Walt Disney

5. “The pessimist sees difficulty in every opportunity. The optimist sees opportunity in every difficulty.” — Winston Churchill

6. “All you need is the plan, the road map, and the courage to press on to your destination.” — Earl Nightingale

7. “One small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day.” — Dalai Lama

8. “Keep going and keep growing. Never allow those who do not know where you are going to stop you from going where you should be going.” ― Gift Gugu Mona

9. “Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.” ― Thomas A. Edison

10. “When the going gets tough, put one foot in front of the other and just keep going. Don’t give up.” ― Roy T. Bennett

Inspirational Quotes to Keep Going

11. “The harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.” — Thoman Paine

12. “You just can’t beat the person who never gives up.” — Babe Ruth

13. “To bring about change, you must not be afraid to take the first step. We will fail when we fail to try." — Rosa Parks

14. "If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.” ― Martin Luther King Jr

15. "I do not know anyone who has got to the top without hard work. That is the recipe. It will not always get you to the top, but should get you pretty near.” — Margaret Thatcher

16. “There is nothing noble in being superior to your fellow man; true nobility is being superior to your former self.” — Ernest Hemingway

17. “The only thing standing between you and outrageous success is continuous progress.” — Dan Waldschmidt

18. “Consistent hard work leads to success. Greatness will come." — Dwayne Johnson

19. “I am not the richest, smartest, or most talented person in the world, but I succeed because I keep going and going and going.” — Sylvester Stallone

Thought-provoking Quotes About Keep Going

20. “If you really look closely, most overnight successes took a long time.” — Steve Jobs

21. “Fantasy has a dark side to it. It also has a light hemisphere - the power of the human imagination to keep going, to imagine a better tomorrow.” ― Tim O'Brien

22. “The greater the difficulty, the more glory in surmounting it. Skillful pilots gain their reputation from storms and tempests.” — Epictetus

23. “What separates the talented individual from the successful one is a lot of hard work.” — Stephen King

24. “You just do it. You force yourself to get up. You force yourself to put one foot before the other, and God damn it, you refuse to let it get to you. You fight. You cry. You curse. Then you go about the business of living. That’s how I’ve done it. There’s no other way.” ― Elizabeth Taylor

25. “If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.” — Maya Angelou

26. “My attitude has always been, if you fall flat on your face, at least you’re moving forward. All you have to do is get back up and try again.” ― Richard Branson

27. “I always tell my kids if you lay down, people will step over you. But if you keep scrambling, if you keep going, someone will always, always give you a hand. Always. But you gotta keep dancing, you gotta keep your feet moving.” ― Morgan Freeman

28. “It is the combination of reasonable talent and the ability to keep going in the face of defeat that leads to success.” — Martin Seligman

29. “Believe in yourself and all that you are, know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle.” ― Christian D Larson

30. “We love being mentally strong, but we hate situations that allow us to put our mental strength to good use.” ― Mokokoma Mokhonoana

Short Motivational Quotes to Keep Going

31. “Life is a journey, not a destination.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

32. “Keep your eyes on the stars, and your feet on the ground.” — Theodore Roosevelt

33. “Successful people are the ones who are breaking the rules.” — Seth Godin

34. “Do today what others won’t so tomorrow you can do what others can’t.” ― Jerry Rice

35. “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” ― C. S. Lewis

36. “Strength and growth come only through continuous effort and struggle.” — Napoleon Hill

37. “Never settle unless there’s something worth settling for.” ― Adrian Hayward

38. “Fight until the last moment because you never know what luck will fall your way.” ― T.A. White

39. “Never surrender until the challenge turns you into a champion.” ― Hiral Nagda

40. “Keep your head up. Move forward. Keep going.” ― Alex Trebek

41. “I don't know what lies ahead, but I want to keep going forever...” ― Fuyumi Soryo

Positive Quotes to Keep Going

42. “Develop success from failures. Discouragement and failure are two of the surest stepping stones to success.” — Dale Carnegie

43. “Action may not always bring happiness, but there is no happiness without action.” — Benjamin Disraeli

44. “When you get into a tight place, and everything goes against you till it seems as if you couldn't hold on a minute longer, never give up then, for that's just the place and time that the tide'll turn.” — Harriet Beecher Stowe

45. “Many of life's failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up.” — Thomas Edison

46. “If you really want to eat, keep climbing. The fruits are on the top of the tree. Stretch your hands and keep stretching them. Success is on the top, keep going.” ― Israelmore Ayivor

47. “Success seems to be largely a matter of hanging on after others have let go.” — William Feather

48. “If you don't design your own life plan, chances are you'll fall into someone else's plan. And guess what they have planned for you? Not much.” — Jim Rohn

“Just Keep Going” Quotes for Workplace

49. “Mistakes are the portals of discovery.” — James Joyce

50. “There were some tough days, there were some good days, but you have to just keep going, keep dreaming, and keep believing.” — Bukayo Saka

51. “Things aren’t always easy, but you just have to keep going and don’t let the small stuff bog you down.” — Stella Maeve

52. “I invite everyone to choose forgiveness rather than division, teamwork over personal ambition.” — Jean-Francois Cope

53. "Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships." — Michael Jordan

54. “Doing the best at this moment puts you in the best place for the next moment.” — Oprah Winfrey

55. “You just gotta keep going and fighting for everything, and one day you’ll get to where you want.” — Naomi Osaka

56. “Never underestimate the power of dreams and the influence of the human spirit. We are all the same in this notion: The potential for greatness lives within each of us.” — Wilma Rudolph

57. “Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision; the ability to direct individual accomplishments toward organizational objectives.” — Andrew Carnegie

Quotes On Keep Going for a Happy Life

58. “In the depth of winter, I finally learned that within me there lay an invincible summer.” — Albert Camus

59. “If you're reading this, I hope God opens incredible doors for your life this year. Greatness is upon you. You must believe it though.” ― Germany Kent

60. “It requires a better type of mind to seek out and to support or to create the new than to follow the worn paths of accepted success.” — John D. Rockefeller, Sr

61. “Life is like riding a bicycle, to keep your balance, you must keep moving.” ― Albert Einstein

62. “What's done is done. What's gone is gone. One of life's lessons is always moving on. It’s okay to look back to see how far you’ve come but keep moving forward.” — Roy T. Bennett

63. “The road of growth, enlargement and glory is outrageously difficult, but avoiding it is like avoiding your magnificent destiny.” ― Hiral Nagda

64. “Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all.” ― Dale Carnegie

65. “You are likely to fall when you stop paddling your bicycle. Such is life. As long as you don’t give up, you will never end up failing!” ― Israelmore Ayivor

66. “Press forward. Do not stop, do not linger in your journey, but strive for the mark set before you.” ― George Whitefield

67. “If you want to live a happy life, tie it to a goal, not to people or things.” — Albert Einstein

Encouraging Quotes to Help You Keep Going

68. “Either you run the day or the day runs you.” — Jim Rohn

69. “I don't want to look back. I want to keep going forward, I still have something to say to people.” — Joe Strummer

70. “Behind every successful woman is herself.” — Anonymous

71. “The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago. The second best time is now.” — Chinese proverb

72. “Nature has given us all the pieces required to achieve exceptional wellness and health, but has left it to us to put these pieces together.” — Diane McLaren

73. “Don’t watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going.” — Sam Levenson

74. “Real courage is when you know you're licked before you begin, but you begin anyway and see it through no matter what.” — Harper Lee

75. “Doors will open, but you have to be looking forward to see them and be thinking kindly of yourself in order to trust walking through them.” ― Brittany Burgunder

76. “Instead of letting the hard times get me down, I've learned to keep going to look for the hidden good.” ― Paul J. Meyer

Such a fanciful collection of “keep going” quotes will motivate you to forge ahead with resilience and a positive mindset. By embracing the wisdom, you can easily emerge victoriously through all adversities.

As you propel forward in life towards success and growth, these motivational “keep going” quotes will continue to fortify your spirits and instill great confidence. Whether you want to use it as your dose of motivation from time to time or want to help your friends renew their determination, bookmarking encouraging quotes to keep going will surely be your best decision.