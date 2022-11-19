Appreciation, affection, love, and effort are a few of the essential building blocks of any relationship. Don't wives like it when their husbands call them by cute nicknames like honey, bub, and babe? Similarly, even husbands secretly love it when their wives call them by cute, romantic, or witty pet names.

Plus, not all cool nicknames for a husband need to be extravagant. You can simply call him Darling, Bae, or Hunny, and he'll melt. So, we bring you a well-curated list of 100+ perfect nicknames for husbands ranging from romantic, cute, and sweet ones to funny and teasing pet names. Plus, we have included a fusion of languages from English, French, Hawaiian, Arabic, and Spanish to Italian.

Excited to surprise your husband with a new affectionate nickname every day?

Top 100+ Nicknames for Husband to Express Your Love to Him

These nicknames for husbands will make them feel special. Also, if puppy eyes are not charming enough, you may want to add these pet names (wink).

Cute Nicknames for Husband

Find below some of the cutest nicknames for your husband.