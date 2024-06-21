170 Amazing Husband Quotes That Celebrate True Love And Affection

The relationship that you share with your partner as husband and wife is precious and worth treasuring. Your husband’s one kind gesture makes your day, now, it is your turn to make him feel valued, appreciated, and adored. You, as his beloved wife, can simply express your love through words and brighten up his day. A collection of amazing husband quotes, heartfelt messages, and flirt texts can be of great help as it is the most beautiful way to thank him for everything that he does for you and the family daily.

Whether you want to express your feelings in a handmade card, love letter, social media post, or scrapbook — cute, romantic, and supportive husband quotes can seamlessly highlight the beauty of your relationship. Just like marriage quotes , they capture the essence of your partnership and serve as reminders of the endless support and infinite affection that your husband provides.

The man of your dreams is not only the love of your life but also your confidant and best friend forever. He deserves to be honored and pampered in every way possible. So, be it day or night, slide some of the most wonderful husband quotes into his inbox and make his heart melt. You can also think of sharing funny, inspirational, and thoughtful sayings that encapsulate the depth of your connection the best.

Without further ado, buckle up to bookmark some appreciative husband quotes that define your unique marital relationship and everyday life. Also, anticipate a shower of hugs and kisses!

Advertisement



Best Husband Quotes That Are Sweet And Heart Warming

1. "There is no such thing as a perfect man or a perfect marriage. But the one I have is perfect for me." — Fawn Weaver



2. "You are my today and all of my tomorrows." — Leo Christopher



3. "I still fall in love with you every day!" — Unknown



4. "You are the poem I never knew how to write and this life is the story I have always wanted to tell." — Tyler Knott Gregson



5. "You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars." — E.E. Cummings



6. "I cannot promise to solve all your problems but I can only make sure that I will never let you face them alone." — Unknown



7. "You are the missing puzzle piece that completes my heart. I am so lucky to call you my husband and partner in life." — Anonymous



8. "You make my life complete, and I love you more each day. Thank you for being the perfect husband." — Anonymous



Advertisement

“I Love My Husband Quotes” That’ll Describe Your Emotions Better

9. "Every day I spend with you, becomes the new best day of my life." — Unknown



10. "I love my husband. I believe in him, and I am proud of his accomplishments." — Pat Nixon



11. "I love you not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you." — Elizabeth Barrett Browning



12. "My husband is my best friend, my greatest support, my biggest comfort, my strongest motivation, my truest smile, my deepest love, my favorite, my forever. He has me. Entirely." — Unknown



13. "I swear I couldn't love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow." — Leo Christopher



14. "I love you for all that you are, all that you have been and all you're yet to be." — Unknown



15. "I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more." — Angelita Lim



Advertisement

16. "I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once." — John Green



Romantic Love Quotes For Husband That Will Melt His Heart

17. "Loving you is like breathing; I can't stop and I won't stop" — Anonymous



18. "When I am with you, the only place I want to be is closer." — Unknown



19. "We loved with a love that was more than love." — Edgar Allan Poe



20. “If love was a storybook, we’d meet on the very first page.” — Unknown



21. "You should be kissed and often, and by someone who knows how." — Margaret Mitchell



22. "You are my heart, my life, my one and only thought." — Arthur Conan Doyle



23. "To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides." — David Viscott



24. "Every love story is beautiful but ours is my favorite." — Unknown



Short Love Quotes for Husband to Make Him Feel Special



25. What I love most about my home is who I share it with." — Tad Carpenter



26. "A good husband makes a good wife." — John Florio



27. "I love being my husband's wife." — Julianna Margulies



28. "You are my paradise and I would happily get stranded on you for a lifetime." — Unknown



29. "Marriage is our last, best chance to grow up." — Joseph Barth



Advertisement

30. "The best proof of love is trust." — Joyce Brothers



31. “You stole my heart, but I’ll let you keep it.” — Unknown



32. "I am catastrophically in love with you." — Cassandra Clare



33. To love is to burn, to be on fire." — Jane Austen



34. "Your love is all I need to feel complete." — Unknown



Funny Husband Quotes to Elicit Laughter with Romance

35. "The first duty of love is to listen." — Paul Tillich



36. "A good marriage would be between a blind wife and a deaf husband." — Michel de Montaigne



37. "Being a good husband is like being a good stand-up comic: you need ten years before you can even call yourself a beginner." — Jerry Seinfeld



38. "My husband is a great leader even if he isn’t leading the way I want him to." — Terri Guillemets



39. "There is no such cozy combination as man and wife." — Menander



40. "The husband who decides to surprise his wife is often very much surprised himself." — Voltaire



41. “You call it madness, but I call it love.” — Don Byas



42. "You're the cheese to my macaroni." — Unknown



43. "My husband's biggest flaws are that he works too hard and that he's too nice. I'm not kidding. I really wish he would curse more and slack off. He makes the rest of us look bad." — Al Roker



Advertisement

44. "I love you no matter what you do, but do you have to do so much of it?" — Jean Illsley Clarke



Cute Husband Quotes to Celebrate His Love

45. "You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." — Dr. Seuss



46. "In you, I've found the love of my life and my closest, truest friend." — Unknown



47. "Your love shines in my heart as the sun that shines upon the earth." — Eleanor Di Guillo



48. "I wish I could turn back the clock. I'd find you sooner and love you longer." — Unknown



Inspirational Husband Quotes to Appreciate His Efforts

49. "The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved; loved for ourselves, or rather, loved in spite of ourselves." — Victor Hugo



50. "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." — Audrey Hepburn



51. "When you love someone, you love the person as they are, and not as you'd like them to be." — Leo Tolstoy



52. "A man's worth is measured by how he parents his children. What he gives them, what he keeps away from them, the lessons he teaches and the lessons he allows them to learn on their own." — Lisa Rogers



53. "Marriage is a risk; I think it’s a great and glorious risk, as long as you embark on the adventure in the same spirit." — Cate Blanchett



54. "There is no more lovely, friendly and charming relationship, communion or company than a good marriage." — Martin Luther



55. "Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength while loving someone deeply gives you courage." — Lao Tzu





Love Quotes for Husband from Songs

56. "You're my end and my beginning." — John Legend, All of Me



57. "And there's a dazzling haze, a mysterious way about you dear/Have I known you 20 seconds or 20 years?" — Lover by Taylor Swift



58. "I could stay awake just to hear you breathing." — Aerosmith, I Don't Want to Miss a Thing



59. "Some day, when I'm awfully low, when the world is cold/I will feel a glow just thinking of you and the way you look tonight." — "The Way You Look Tonight" by Frank Sinatra



60. "Take my hand/Take my whole life too/For I can't help falling in love with you." — Can't Help Falling in Love With You by Elvis Presley



61. “Music to my heart that's what you are/A song that goes on and on.” — Love You Like a Love Song by Selena Gomez



Advertisement

62. “I can't fall in love without you." — I Can't Fall in Love Without You by Zara Larson



63. "You are the best thing that ever happened to me." — Ray LaMontagne, You Are the Best Thing



64. "When you put your arms around me/You let me know there's nothing in this world I can't do." — "Somebody Like You" by Keith Urban



65. "Cause all of me loves all of you." — John Legend, All of Me



66. “In your heart, I see the start of every night and every day/In your eyes I get lost/I get washed away.” — The Best by Tina Turner



67. "I don't want to miss a thing." — Aerosmith, I Don't Want to Miss a Thing



68. “To you, I'll give the world.” — Songbird by Fleetwood Mac



69. “Whenever I'm alone with you/You make me feel like I am home again" — Lovesong by The Cure



70. "When I see your face/There's not a thing that I would change/'Cause you're amazing/Just the way you are." — "Just the Way You Are" by Bruno Mars



71. “I feel like this is the beginning/Though I've loved you for a million years.” — You Are the Sunshine of My Life by Stevie Wonder



72. “'Cause after all these years/I still feel everything when you are near." — All These Years by Camilla Cabello



73. “Everything means nothing if I ain't got you.” — If I Ain't Got You by Alicia Keys



Love Quotes For Husband from Film And Literature

74. "You have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love, I love, I love you." — Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice



75. "Nobody in the world makes me laugh the way you do. You’re my best friend. I just wanna be with you." — Made Of Honor



76. "Love is like the wind, you can't see it but you can feel it." — Nicholas Sparks, A Walk to Remember



77. "I vow to fiercely love you in all your forms, now and forever." — The Vow



78. "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." — Emily Bronte, Wuthering Heights



79. “No matter where I went, I always knew my way back to you. You are my compass star.” — Diana Peterfreund



80. "I have for the first time found what I can truly love. I have found you.” — Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë



81. “Life without love is like a tree without blossoms or fruit.” — Khalil Gibran



82. “Morning without you is a dwindled dawn.” — Emily Dickinson



83. "You are my blue crayon, the one I never have enough of, the one I use to color my sky.” — A.R. Asher



Advertisement

84. "People do fall in love. People do belong to each other because that's the only chance that anyone's got for true happiness." — Breakfast at Tiffany's



85. "If you’re a bird, I’m a bird." — The Notebook



86. "The only way to get through life is to laugh your way through it. You either have to laugh or cry. I prefer to laugh. Crying gives me a headache." — Marjorie Pay Hinckley



87. "I am yours, don't give myself back to me." — Rumi, The Essential Rumi



88. "You pierce my soul. I am half agony, half hope...I have loved none but you." — Persuasion by Jane Austen



89. "I love you. I've loved you since the first moment I saw you. I guess maybe I've even loved you before I saw you." — A Place in the Sun



90. "I love that you are my person and I am yours, that whatever door we come to, we will open it together." — A.R. Asher



91. “True love is putting someone else before yourself.” — Frozen



92. “For it was not into my ear you whispered, but into my heart. It was not my lips you kissed, but my soul.” — Judy Garland



93. “My dream wouldn’t be complete without you in it.” — The Princess and the Frog



94. “It was love at first sight, at last sight, at ever and ever sight.” — Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov



95. "You are my greatest adventure." — The Incredibles



96. “You are my heart, my life, my entire existence.” — The Iron Queen by Julie Kagawa

Thoughtful Love Quotes for Husband to Profess Your Love



97. "The best thing a man can do for his children is to love their mother." — Theodore Hesburgh



98. "To love is nothing. To be loved is something. But to love and be loved, that’s everything." — T. Tolis



99. "In a happy marriage it is the wife who provides the climate, the husband the landscape." — Gerald Brenan



100. "The secret to a happy marriage is if you can be at peace with someone within four walls, if you are content because the one you love is near to you, either upstairs or downstairs, or in the same room, and you feel that warmth that you don't find very often, then that is what love is all about." — Bruce Forsyth



101. "The love of husband and wife is the force that welds society together." — St. John Chrysostom



102. "Marriage, ultimately, is the practice of becoming passionate friends." — Harville Hendrix



103. "Marriage is the most natural state of man, and... the state in which you will find solid happiness." — Benjamin Franklin



Advertisement

104. "The real act of marriage takes place in the heart, not in the ballroom or church or synagogue. It's a choice you make–not just on your wedding day, but over and over again–and that choice is reflected in the way you treat your husband or wife." — Barbara De Angelis



105. "A good marriage is one which allows for change and growth in the individuals and in the way they express their love." — Pearl S. Buck



106. "Chains do not hold a marriage together. It is threads, hundreds of tiny threads which sew people together through the years." — Simone Signoret



107. "The success of marriage comes not in finding the “right” person, but in the ability of both partners to adjust to the real person they inevitably realize they married." — John Fischer



108. "Marriage is a commitment- a decision to do, all through life, that which will express your love for one’s spouse." — Herman H. Kieval



109. "Many marriages would be better if the husband and the wife clearly understood that they are on the same side." — Zig Ziglar



110. "The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart." — Helen Keller

“Proud of My Husband” Love Quotes That’ll Warm His Heart

111. "My husband has made me laugh. Wiped my tears. Hugged me tight. Watched me succeed. Seen me fail. Kept me strong. My husband is a promise that I will have a friend forever." — Anonymous



112. "No man succeeds without a good woman behind him. Wife or mother, if it is both, he is twice blessed indeed." — Godfrey Winn



113. "I have a best friend as a husband, and he is my number one supporter. He's a family man, and he's always giving back to God. That is what makes him a beautiful man." — Tamera Mowry



114. "You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known—and even that is an understatement." — F. Scott Fitzgerald



Happy Birthday Love Quotes And Wishes For Husband That’ll Make Him Feel Loved

115. You’ll always be my knight in shining armor — even if your armor gets a little rusty. Happy birthday!



116. Don’t count the wrinkles, count the blessings. I love you. Happy birthday!



117. I’ll always remember the day I first laid eyes on you. Things have changed physically, that’s why I rely on that fond memory!



118. Happy birthday to the man who has the best-looking wife in the world!



Advertisement

119. "I love that you are my person and I am yours, that whatever door we come to, we will open it together." — A.R. Asher



Deep Love Quotes for Husband to Shower Him with Love

120. "In terms of my marriage, you know, falling in love with my husband was by far the best thing that's ever happened to me." — Caroline Kennedy



121. "Love doesn't just sit there, like a stone, it has to be made, like bread; remade all the time, made new." — Ursula K. Le Guin



122."In my opinion, the best thing you can do is find someone who loves you for exactly what you are." — Diablo Cody



123. "Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind, And therefore is winged Cupid painted blind." — William Shakespeare



124. "Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her." — Ephesians



125. "I have found the paradox, that if you love until it hurts, there can be no more hurt, only more love." — Mother Teresa



126. "Love never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful, and endures through every circumstance." — Corinthians



127. "The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved; loved for ourselves, or rather, loved in spite of ourselves." — Victor Hugo



128. "To be fully seen by somebody, then, and be loved anyhow - this is a human offering that can border on miraculous." — Elizabeth Gilbert



129. "A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality." — Yoko Ono



130. "You don't love someone because they're perfect, you love them in spite of the fact that they're not." — Jodi Picoult

Good Morning Love Quotes And Sayings For Husband

131. "When a wife has a good husband, it is easily seen on her face." — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe



132. “Waking up to your love is the sweetest start to my day. Good morning, my amazing husband. May today bring you as much joy as your presence brings to my life.” — Anonymous



133. "You have no idea how good it feels to wake up every morning knowing you are mine and I am yours." — Unknown



134. “Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson



135. “Each morning with you is a canvas painted with love and warmth. Good morning, my dearest husband. Here's to a day filled with joy and endless possibilities.” — Anonymous



136. “I used to love night best but the older I get the more treasures and hope and joy I find in mornings.” — Terri Guillemets



Love Quotes for Your Darling Husband on Your Anniversary

137. "Loving you was one of the best decisions of my life." — Unknown



138. "I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone." — J.R.R. Tolkien



139. "Grow old with me. The best is yet to come." — Robert Browning



140. "Nobody has ever measured, not even poets, how much the heart can hold." — Zelda Fitzgerald



141. “Every day I discover that I love you even more, and in this infinite universe I will love you 'til the ends.” — Alicia N. Green



"I Miss You” Husband Quotes

142. “I wonder how much of the day I spend just calling after you.” — Harper Lee



143. “The sound of your laughter is still echoing in the room of my memories. — F.M. Sogamiah”



144. “Wanting you to come back before anyone notices part of my world has not moved since you left.” — Brian Andreas



145. “Trees quiet without the birds, my heart quiet without you.” — Terri Guillemets



146. “Distance unites missing beats of two hearts in love.” — Munia Khan



147. “I miss you and I want to be with you. It’s as simple, and as complicated as that.” — Charles Bukowski



148. “I miss you in ways that not even words can understand.” — Gemma Troy



149. “It is lonely here, and I miss your light.” — Ranata Suzuki



150. “Every second I live in a hope of meeting you again. I die every second in fear of losing you.” — Shantanand Sharma



151. “You know someone is very special to you when days just don’t seem right without them.” — John Cena



152. “The wind has a purpose – to rattle the window panes, disturb the cat and make me miss you.” — John Geddes



153. “When we miss someone, often, what we really miss is the part of us that with this someone awakens.” — Luigina Sgarro



154. “My love is selfish. I cannot breathe without you.” — John Keats



Heart-touching Love Quotes for Husband That’ll Make Him Flatter

155. "Happy is the man who finds a true friend, and far happier is he who finds that true friend in his wife." — Franz Schubert



156. "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." — Nora Ephron



157. “Your wide eyes are the only light I know from extinguished constellations.” ᅳ Pablo Neruda



158. "Love doesn't make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile." — Franklin P. Jones



159. “I love you, not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you. I love you, not only for what you have made of yourself, but for what you are making of me.” ᅳ Roy Croft



160. “You are every reason, every hope, and every dream I’ve ever had.” ᅳ Nicholas Sparks



161. "Two hearts in love need no words." ᅳ Marceline Desbordes-Valmore



162. “Walking with your hands in mine and mine in yours, that’s exactly where I want to be always.” ᅳ Fawn Weaver



163. "You are the source of my joy, the center of my world, and the whole of my heart." — Unknown



164. "Love is of all passions the strongest, for it attacks simultaneously the head, the heart, and the senses." ᅳ Lao Tzu



165. "For it was not into my ear you whispered, but into my heart. It was not my lips you kissed, but my soul." ᅳ Judy Garland



166. “You are the anchor that keeps me grounded and the sails that keep me moving forward.” ᅳ Anonymous



167. "I love you more than I have ever found a way to say to you." — Ben Folds



168. “For you see, each day I love you more. Today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow.” ᅳ Rosemonde Gerard



169. “If I had a flower for every time thought of you… I could walk through my garden forever.” ᅳ Alfred, Lord Tennyson



170. “I will follow you to the ends of the world.” ᅳ Khaled Hosseini



This massive collection of husband quotes celebrates every married couple’s companionship most distinctively. Each quote weaves tales of gratitude, appreciation, and commitment that have sailed your boat to date. They allow you to nurture and cherish your marital bond, regardless of birthdays, Valentine’s Day, or anniversaries.

It is also true that marriage is a journey filled with happiness, commitment, and laughter. And, expressing your deepest emotions throughout your companionship will keep the romance between you alive. Your prince charming might have gotten attracted to you years or months ago, but sharing any of these love quotes for your husband will make him fall for you yet again!