100+ Great Questions to Ask to Get to Know Someone Better

There are many ways to get to know a person better. You can talk, hang out, and even go on a date. Another good way to get to know somebody is by asking them questions. The questions to ask to get to know someone can help you understand what they are like, what they are interested in, and how they live their life. Plus, with those queries you can comprehend the other person better, thus making it easier for both of you to connect and form a bond.

You can ask questions about their personal life, work, romantic life, or any other random topic that interests you both. However, make it a point you listen carefully to whatever they are sharing. And take notes (mentally) so you remember what they said later on – maybe to plan a surprise for them or gift them their favorite things for their birthday or other celebratory occasions. Learn some engaging questions to ask to get to know someone like the back of your hand. Read on! 100+ Good and Interesting Questions to Ask to Get to Know Someone Deeply From basic, romantic, and funny to personal, below are the best questions to ask to get to know someone better. Personal Questions to Ask to Get to Know Someone

Who is your role model? Do you have any pets? If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be and why? Where would you like to travel? What was the last book you read? Who do you admire most in the world and why? What is your pet peeve? What is your guilty pleasure? What is your biggest fear? What is the most irrational fear that you have? What is your biggest regret in life? What do you consider a relationship deal breaker? What are your most embarrassing moments? Who is the person you love to have deep conversations with? What do you think is your worst quality? What is your biggest complaint? Describe your perfect vacation. Which extracurricular activities did you participate in while in school? What is your philosophy in life? What is that one life lesson that you learned a little too late? What type of person do you think you are? How many healthy relationships have you been in? What is that one character trait that is a big deal for you? Tell me one of your most awkward moments. Which new activity would you like to try with your other half? If you were in a bad mood, would you want to be alone or pampered? Describe your daily routine. Do you have a favorite quote? What is it? Do you prefer to have deep conversations on your very first date? What earliest memory do you have of your childhood? How often do you plan for a family get-together? What, according to you, is the true meaning of life? Have you ever wanted to re-live a Hollywood movie life story? Best Questions to Ask To Get To Someone's Likes/Dislikes

34. What is your favorite thing about yourself? 35. What is your favorite song? 36. Who is your favorite celeb? 37. What do you do? 38. What is your favorite food? 39. What is your favorite color? 40. What are some of your hobbies? 41. What is your favorite movie? 42. What is your favorite book? 43. What is your favorite TV show? 44. What is your favorite music? 45. What was/is your favorite subject? 46. Which is your favorite season? 47. What is your favorite holiday? 48. What is your favorite type of pastime? 49. What is your favorite family tradition? 50. What are your favorite memories of school or college? 51. What is your favorite board game? 52. What is your favorite animal? 53. Are you more of a cat person or a dog person? 54. What are your favorite childhood memories? 55. What was your favorite story as a toddler? 56. Do you have any favorite family recipes at home? 57. What is your favorite family vacation? 58. Do you like going to an amusement park? 59. What activity gives you the biggest adrenaline rush? 60. What is your favorite snack? 61. What is that household chore that you do not like? 62. Which foreign food do you love? 63. What is your favorite meal? 64. What is your favorite game? Career-oriented Questions to Ask to Get to Know Someone

65. Where do you see yourself 5 years from now? 66. What are your hopes and dreams for yourself in the coming 10 years? 67. If you could give a bit of significant career advice to your younger self, what would you say? 68. What has been your career highlight until now? 69. What professional skill makes you stand out in your field of work? Funny Questions to Ask to Get to Know Someone

70. What are your most frequently used conversation starter questions? 71. If you could ask me one personal question, what would you want to know? 72. If you had to throw a surprise party for someone, what would you plan for them? 73. If you were on a deserted island, how would you survive? 74. If you came with a warning label, what would it say? 75. If you wanted to ask something to reveal in a crystal ball, what would your question be? 76. Which conspiracy theory would you want to be a part of? 77. If you had to dress as a cartoon character, who would you choose? 78. If the world was hit by a zombie apocalypse, how would you survive? 79. Do you like Harry Potter or are you insane? 80. If you could turn me into a historical figure, who would I resemble? 81. What is your tactic to avoid a boring conversation? 82. Tell me your worst joke. Basic Questions to Ask to Get to Know Someone

83. Who is your ideal fictional character? 84. What type of music do you love the most? 85. What piece of advice would you like to give me? 86. How do you feel about open-ended questions? 87. What is your preferred icebreaker game? 88. Do you have any favorite pairs of shoes? 89. Do you still listen to songs on radio stations or is it only Spotify for you? 90. If you had to ask me a random question, what would it be? 91. On a scale of 1-10, how would you rate your conversation skills? 92. Have you ever tried online dating? 93. Do you believe more people should use public transportation? 94. Do you think you are an intelligent person? 95. What is your opinion on the kind of current music that the artists are releasing? 96. Tell me your most promising icebreakers. 97. What is that one random question you would never ask anyone? 98. Do you prefer watching movies in a movie theater or on OTT platforms? 99. Do you believe you should stick to asking only casual questions at the first meeting? 100. What fun questions would you like to ask me? 101. How judgemental do you think you are? 102. What do you think is the key to continuing lively conversations? 103. Do you think a person's genuine interest shows only if they ask follow-up questions? 104. What is your favorite quality in your beloved superhero? Conclusion Be it your first date or a friend's get-together, there are several things that you can talk about or ask while trying to get to know them better. The more you know about the other person, the better a relationship you will have with them. But sometimes, it becomes difficult for some people to be confident enough to ask the right questions for the fear of making the person feel uncomfortable. Nonetheless, knowing a few good questions to ask to get to know someone can help make it easier for you at social gatherings. We hope this article will help you in your quest and save you time from having to think of the right questions yourself!

ALSO READ: 100+ Best Compatibility Questions for Couples to Check Their Bond