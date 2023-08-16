21 Clear And Obvious Signs You Are Unofficially Dating

With the ever-evolving dating norms, unofficial dating is recognized as a frightening and often puzzling phase. A thin line between casually hanging and official relationship labels can sometimes be missed by people, making the air between them unclear and hazy. Nevertheless, if you've ever been in a scenario where you and the other person share feelings beyond friendship but haven't formally entered into a full-blown romantic and formal relationship, here are some signs that can help you understand your current situationship. It’s essential to recognize the signs you are unofficially dating to reveal that you're unintentionally going on informal dates in the name of outings. If you're considering having a "define the relationship" conversation, we're here to provide a breakdown of the unmistakable signs of unofficial dating that you should keep in mind before starting such a discussion.

What Is Unofficial Dating?

Unofficial dating is when two individuals share a connection beyond mere friendship but hasn't yet evolved into an official committed relationship. It often involves spending time together, engaging in activities, and developing emotional intimacy. While there might be elements of romance and attraction, there's a lack of clear commitment or label that defines the actual relationship. Unofficial dating can be a transitional phase where both individuals explore their feelings and the potential for a deeper connection without formally committing to a partnership.

21 Sure-fire Signs You Are Unofficially Dating

1. You Feel a Spark of Energy And Excitement Whenever You Are Together

One of the classic signs you're in a relationship without knowing is you feel a rush of positivity, increased enthusiasm, or a surge of happiness when you're around that person. You might feel a rush of butterflies in your gut, and you share a fantastic chemistry. This kind of feeling indicates a sharp, escalated, and finely tuned emotional response with one another and is a clear indicator of a more profound connection which is more than just casual friendship.

2. You’re Both Involved in Exclusive Communication

If you both prioritize staying in touch, sharing details about your day, discussing thoughts and feelings, and even engaging in playful banter, then this kind of communication and connection is different from regular friendships. During conversations, you both use "we" instead of individually referring to "me and you." This behavior reflects the dynamic of a couple.

3. You Both Involve in Playful Flirting

If your interactions involve teasing, joking, and complimenting each other in a flirtatious manner, then this behavior goes beyond the usual friendly banter and adds a hint of romantic or sexual undertones. Engaging in this behavior suggests that you both enjoy the dynamic of romantic tension and are comfortable expressing your affections in a more than just friends kind of way.

4. You Both Discuss Dating Each Other Frequently

One of the common signs of an unofficial relationship is having conversations about relationships and dating with one another. These discussions might include sharing personal experiences, opinions on different types of relationships, or even discussing what you both look for in a partner. The fact that these conversations come up naturally means that both of you are comfortable discussing matters related to romance and relationships with each other.

5. You Encounter Confusion Mixed Feelings

If you are in an unofficial relationship, you both sense that your connection is more than friendship, but you haven't officially labeled it yet. You both keep on texting each other, understand each other’s unspoken words, a natural and calming smile comes to your face when together, or feel a lingering sense of longing when you're apart. If that’s your situation, make sure to engage in a conversation to gain confirmation.

6. You Both Show Affection Publicly

Of course, there will be a mutual attraction that instigates you to display subtle affection like holding hands, leaning on each other, or engaging in gentle touches in public. When you feel comfortable enough to engage in these behaviors in public, it suggests that you're willing to express your bond and attraction openly. It's a way of conveying to others, and even to yourselves, that your connection goes beyond a mere friendship.

7. Silence Feels Comfortable

Imagine sitting in each other's company without forcing conversation or breaking the quietness. It's as if the silence itself becomes a comfortable space where you can enjoy each other's presence without any discomfort. One of the significant signs you are unofficially dating is the level of comfort and understanding between you both, where you don't feel the pressure to fill the silence with words constantly.

8. You Show off Each Other on Your Social Media Accounts

Consider it a positive indication of having an unofficial partner if you frequently post each other on your social media account. Whether through profile pictures, status updates, or simply posting random reels or captures of each other, this action shows high affection towards one another. Sharing such photos frequently signifies that you're comfortable and happy to display your current relationship with other friends, family, and followers.

9. You Feel the Urge to Spend Time Together

You both likely take it for granted that you'll spend time together whenever you have free time. You might even make an effort to rearrange commitments, including work, to have more opportunities to see each other. In the scenario of unofficial dating, you probably have a deep familiarity with each other's schedules. Planning formal dates might not even be necessary, as simply spending time together in casual settings, like watching TV, studying, or collaborating on projects, indicates a strong desire to be in each other's company.

10. You Exchange Thoughtful Gifts Or Surprises to Show You Care

Engaging in thoughtful gestures to demonstrate your care and affection towards one another is meaningful and goes beyond casual friendship. If you frequently give each other gifts, surprises, or do considerate things that reflect your understanding of each other's preferences and feelings, then you might feel for them on a deeper level. For instance, you might give a gift with sentimental value or plan a surprise that caters to their interests or needs.

11. You Only Rely on Each Other for Emotional Support

When you exclusively turn to each other for emotional support during challenging moments, it suggests a high level of trust and intimacy in your relationship. This kind of dynamic indicates that you are much more comfortable and have formulated a special bond with each other wherein you feel safe when sharing your vulnerabilities. Rather than seeking emotional comfort from other friends or family members, you prioritize each other as your primary source of support.

12. You Discussions Future Aspirations And Life Plans with Each Other

Sharing your dreams, goals, and ambitions with someone shows that you value their views and opinions, trust their judgment and care about their role in your life. Such conversations indicate a more profound connection, more likely to be found in romantic or long-term relationships. If you find yourselves discussing these topics openly and comfortably, it's a dating sign of an unofficial relationship.

13. You Don’t Discuss Your Ex-relationships

You have finally moved on from your previous relationships, and instead of discussing your exes, you talk more about nurturing your new relationship. You might realize your thoughts and emotions no longer revolve around past relationships. The fact that you're no longer affected by these thoughts indicates your enthusiasm for the dating experience again.

14. You Reach out to Each Other in Need

Whether sharing good news, seeking advice, discussing problems, or simply wanting to spend time together, you naturally gravitate towards each other as your primary source of connection and comfort. You subconsciously know that they will always have your back and always lend a helping hand to you, no matter what the situation is. This is where you should understand that you have been involved in an unofficial dating scenario. Additionally, they would feel disappointed if you didn't seek their support during times of need. They might turn to you for significant matters like a family crisis or even for more minor concerns like a challenging day.

15. You Spend Quality Time Together

If you have been engaged in the moments without the presence of other friends or distractions, have deeper conversations, share mutual experiences, and have a deep sense of connection, then this might be an unofficial dating sign. From casual hangouts to outings, watching movies, or having intimate dinners, you only rely on one another wherever you want to go.

16. You Have Common Hobbies, Interests, And Preferences

Do you both enjoy painting, have similar music types, or enjoy the same kind of food, movies, and books? Well, this sign says that you both are connected on a deeper level. These mutual hobbies add up to a more robust connection by providing chances for bonding and making endless memories. Because of your shared interests, you don’t have to find a reason to spend time together. You naturally click with one another, which makes you connect on a more personal level.

17. You've Introduced Each Other to Your Close Friends Or Family Members

This is quite significant because they're taking a step to include you in their life. They're eager for you to meet the critical people in their world and for them to get to know yours. There's no need to feel pressured, though! You may also consider introducing them to your closest friends and family at some point.

18. You Show Genuine Curiosity About Each Other's Lives

If they keep asking about your life, goals, aims, and desires, and you do the same, then this might be an obvious sign you are unofficially dating. In such a scenario, you both listen to each other very carefully and provide solutions to each other. There is no space for judgment in your connection, and you feel excited to share your thing with one another. However, don’t make assumptions just on this factor. If you are very confused about their behavior, listen to your gut instincts.

19. You Have Endearing Nicknames for Each Other

The relationship has clearly moved forward when you start using notable names for each other. These names are unique to your connection, indicating that your bond goes beyond friendship. These affectionate nicknames are something private that the two of you share, and they're a positive sign that you're in an exclusive relationship.

20. You Both Actively Make Plans for the Upcoming Years

You both envision a future together and discuss your desires and aspirations. You've gained insights into each other's preferences and also openly shared your personal dreams. This inclination could stem from the difficulty of imagining a life without them. Congratulations, as this strongly suggests you're in a dating scenario! Moreover, you begin to perceive them as your partner, particularly if you contemplate the possibility of them being the one for you.

21. You Keep Your Belongings at Their Home

This indicates that you're behaving like a couple. Given the time you spend together, it's natural to leave some personal items, like an extra set of clothes, your toothbrush, or books, at each other's homes.

Conclusion

Thus, navigating the territory of unofficial dating can be both exciting and confusing. The delicate and indirect cues that mark these connections might leave you wondering about the true nature of your relationship. However, be attentive to the tell-tale signs you are unofficially dating to understand better whether you're treading the path of a casual relationship or heading towards something more profound. These indicators will guide you to navigate your way through this confusing phase. If these signs resonate with your situation, try to make a mature conversation with your lover-cum-friend to determine your relationship status.

