Top 15 Sneaky Signs He Is Seeing Someone Else

When you have been in a committed relationship with someone for some time, their sudden and negative behavioral change can be really heartbreaking. It can also be emotionally exhausting, problematic, and confusing to deal with. What makes the situation worse is when you suspect or rather notice a number of reasons behind such changes, one of them being infidelity. However, before your emotions spiral down and you do something in a fit of anger or disgust, it is crucial to be aware of the key signs he is seeing someone else and may be cheating on you. Moreover, if that indeed is the case, recognizing the signs will also help you make an informed decision to take the necessary steps to protect yourself. In this article, we will discuss some of the most subtle yet definite signs that he might be involved with another woman.

15 Most Telltale Signs He Is Seeing Someone Else 1. He Seems Busier Than Before Even though you notice that he does not have any additional commitments, he just seems busier than before. He may not spare time for you like he used to and is mostly unavailable. Moreover, whenever you confront him about this or ask if something has changed, he consistently denies it, explaining that it is all in your head. A changed attitude which suggests that you are no longer on his priority list is a common sign he is seeing someone else. 2. He Does Not Put Equal Effort to Get Together

Even though you may have been thinking it is not a big deal, you can not deny the fact that it is only you who has been making an effort to meet, go on dates, or spend time together. Sometimes, it may be okay-ish for you, but gradually excuses and insignificant efforts can make it pretty evident that he is no longer interested in meeting you. Either he meets you because you have made plans or because you have whined about him not meeting you halfway. Moreover, he no longer wants to go to certain places and even if he agrees, he somehow keeps coming up with last-minute excuses to cancel the plan. All these are considerable signs that your man is seeing someone else and wants to be available to meet them. 3. He Spends Too Much Time on His Phone When you are in an exclusive romantic relationship, going on dates, and spending quality time with each other are much needed. Away from the hussble-bussle and tensions of your routine life, you just wish to get lost in each other. However, when you see that your partner does not reciprocate a similar feeling but is continuously on his phone smiling or giggling, you are bound to have some doubts. You may also see him trying to hide texts or calls from you or even keep his phone upside down and away from you at all times throughout your date. If he keeps repeating this pattern every time you both are on a date or meeting together, it may be a sign he is seeing someone else and is clearly more interested in the other person. 4. He Acts Indifferent toward You

When did you start noticing that your man began acting indifferent towards you, be it your needs, wishes, or demands? Has there been some sort of a change in his routine due to which he is more exhausted than normal and is unable to give you proper time? If so, then give him space so that he can clear his head, and be his moral support. However, when there is no change in his routine, but he continuously dismisses you and your sentiments and has become emotionally unavailable, then this indifference can be a behavioral sign he is seeing someone else. 5. He Does Not Want to Label the Relationship Anymore You thought things were going okay in your relationship, but your guy (out of the blue) started to insist on having an open and casual relationship. And now you feel confused, wondering what went wrong. However, it is not your fault. The only reason behind this irrational demand is that he wants to make himself available for other women and may not want to lose you either. Probably the best way to hit these two targets is by convincing you to practice modern dating, a.k.a a kind of relationship with no strings attached. So while he is with you, he still can flirt around with other women without being held guilty. This denial or hesitancy to be in an exclusive relationship is a classic sign he is seeing someone else or at the least, that he is interested in seeing someone else. 6. None of His Plans Include You Time and again you see him making plans and hanging out with his friends or you hear from your mutual friends how fun it was yesterday (and that you should have been there). While you put up a brave face in front of them and lie to them about your busy schedule, deep within you start realizing that your guy does not want you to meet his friends anymore. His not including you in his social life anymore may be yet another sign he is seeing someone else. He must have shared it with his friends or he is introducing the other women to get along with his friends. Either way, when he is cutting you out of his social circle, he is making a statement that you can no longer ignore. 7. He Avoids Spending Too Much Time with You

It can be tough and confusing to tell if your partner is seeing someone else, especially if they are trying to hide it from you. One of the most common signs he is seeing someone else is if he starts to avoid spending quantity and quality time with you. Suddenly he will start making excuses for why he cannot hang out with you or why he leaves early when you are together. These little yet repetitive excuses could be a hint that something is going on in his life, and he is desperately trying to keep a secret from you. 8. He Greets You as His Buddy in Front of Other Female Friends It is natural to feel a little uncomfortable when your significant other greets you as his buddy in front of others, especially female friends. It could be a sign of affection if it is something that he does casually just to tease you and makes it a point that you know he is being playful. However, it could also be a sign he is seeing someone else if does it only around (certain) other women. So, it is crucial to pay attention to how often he does this and how comfortable he is with it. If he does it too often, seems to be overly friendly with certain female friends, says that you both are not an actual couple, or brings up that there is nothing serious between you two as you are just into casual dating, then it could be an indication that something else is going on. 9. He Has Become Active on Dating Apps If your partner once again has an active dating profile, it could be a sign that he is seeing someone else. It is critical to remember that there are many reasons why someone might be active on dating apps. At times, a person just needs a random stranger to vent about their feelings. However, if your partner suddenly has an active dating profile, it could be a sign that he is seeing someone else. Alternatively, it could be an indication that he is interested in casual hookups with another person. If you notice this, it is essential to have an honest conversation with him to find out whatever is going on, and if your relationship is still intact. 10. He Has Become Overprotective of His Phone

The closer and more comfortable you are with your partner, the more relaxed you become in their presence. However, if you have noticed that your partner has started becoming excessively protective of his phone, it may be a sign he is seeing someone else. All these could signal that he is trying to hide something from you. It is also vital to pay attention to this behavior if it becomes a regular occurrence. If this is happening in your relationship, it could mean that he is seeing someone else and trying to keep it a secret. 11. He Avoids Talking about the Future If your partner has been avoiding talking about the future with you, it could be a sign he is seeing someone else. This is especially true if you used to have deep conversations with him about your future in the past and now suddenly he avoids heavy talks. It could mean that he is not sure of what his plans are and does not want to make any promises or commitments. We understand it can be heartbreaking when you realize that your partner may be seeing someone else, but there are ways to confront him and find out the truth. Pay attention to their body language, ask direct questions, and observe any changes in their behavior. At times, your partner may be under pressure or stress due to family or job, and not in the correct headspace to discuss a future. However, if there is no such tension but they continue to dismiss this discussion, consider it a hint that your relationship is on the edge. 12. You Often Catch Him Smooth-talking to Female Friends How often do you catch your partner smooth-talking with his female friends to charm them and make them like him? He might even be openly flirting with them, which could mean he has romantic or sexual feelings for someone other than you. While such continued behavior can be a sign he is seeing others, it is crucial to talk to him about it if you have any suspicions or doubts. Moreover, it is also significant to remember that just because your partner talks to female friends in an alluring way does not necessarily mean he is seeing them because some people by nature talk that way in front of others.. Nonetheless, it is still worth paying attention to the situation so you can understand what is going on and work towards saving your relationship before it is too late. 13. He Has Started Ghosting You

Ghosting is a term used to describe a situation in which someone suddenly stops communicating without warning or explanation. It can be confusing and painful to experience, especially if you are in a relationship with the person. However, it is essential to recognize the common signs that he may be ghosting you. He stops calling or texting as often, he stops making plans with you, he starts being more secretive about his whereabouts, and he shows less interest in spending time with you. If your guy is frequently exhibiting any of these gestures towards you, it could be another muted sign he is seeing someone else. So, instead of wondering what is wrong, it may be better to, have a straightforward conversation with him about what is going on between you two. 14. Your Mutual Friends Have Seen Him with Other Women How often have your mutual friends called you to ask why your partner was laughing charmingly around another woman? While they did not mean to spy on your man or mock you, it is essential to take this as a possible warning sign and investigate further to get the full picture. Paying attention to these warning signs is necessary, as they indicate that he is not faithful to you or something is going on behind your back. If you are admittedly concerned about the situation, talking to your mutual friends can help you get more information so that you can make an informed decision about what to do next. 15. You Do Not Share the Same Intimacy as Before

One of the most common signs is a lack of intimacy, both physically and emotionally. If you have noticed a sudden change in your communication patterns, it may be yet another sign he is seeing someone else. This can manifest in the form of reduced physical intimacy or affection. It could also be more subtle changes in body language, like less eye contact, no holding hands, no flirting and teasing, or changed speech patterns, like short or late replies, that indicate he is not as invested in the relationship anymore. If you notice any of these changes, be attentive and have an honest conversation with your partner to understand his behavioral change. Conclusion Being with someone is a dreamy feeling until you get a tingling feeling that something is not right or your partner has become distant without a reason. At times like this, it can be challenging to figure out the secretive yet common signs he is seeing someone else too and being unfaithful. The first step to protecting yourself in such situations is to first watch out for certain hints and changes in mannerisms – including spending less time together, becoming more secretive about his activities, changes in behavior, secretive phone calls, and a sudden urge to pay more attention to his appearance – all of which can help you determine whether or not he is being disloyal. Once you have got enough signs, you may want to decide how to respond and whether or not to confront him about your suspicions. Whatever you decide, please keep in mind that you are not to blame for his potential infidelity. Additionally, you can also seek advice from a relationship expert to solve the issues and take renewed steps towards a healthy relationship.

