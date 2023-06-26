101+ Strong Mother Quotes That Capture the Power of Motherhood

Mothers possess an incredible strength that often goes unnoticed and underappreciated. They are the nurturing force that guides you through life's challenges, the unwavering support that lifts you up when you stumble, and the relentless protectors who fiercely defend you. In the world of motherhood, there is an abundance of profound and inspiring words that summarize the essence of this formidable strength. These strong mother quotes not only celebrate the invincible spirit of mothers but also serve as a reminder of the immeasurable impact they have on your lives.

From their selflessness and resilience to their boundless love and determination, these mom quotes sum up the unwavering strength of mothers and serve as a source of motivation for all who encounter them. So, let us delve into this curated collection of empowering quotes about strong mothers that pay tribute to their unparalleled strength and the extraordinary role they play in shaping your world!

Celebrate the Strength of Mamas with 101+ Inspiring Strong Mother Quotes

Quotes About Strong Mothers

1. "A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take." — Cardinal Mermillod

2. "The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness." — Honoré de Balzac

3. "A mother is the truest friend we have, when trials heavy and sudden fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity; when friends desert us; when trouble thickens around us, still will she cling to us, and endeavor by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts." — Washington Irving

4. "The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation." — James E. Faust

5. "Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws." — Barbara Kingsolver

6. "Mothers are like glue. Even when you can't see them, they're still holding the family together." — Susan Gale

7. "Being a mother is an attitude, not a biological relation." — Robert A. Heinlein

8. "A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's." — Princess Diana

9. "The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world." — William Ross Wallace

10. "The natural state of motherhood is unselfishness." — Jessica Lange

11. "A mother's love is patient and forgiving when all others are forsaking, it never fails or falters, even though the heart is breaking." — Helen Rice

12. "Motherhood is the greatest thing and the hardest thing." — Ricki Lake

13. "Motherhood is the biggest gamble in the world. It is the glorious life force. It’s huge and scary – it’s an act of infinite optimism." — Gilda Radner

Deep Powerful Mom Quotes

14. "Angry mothers raise daughters fierce enough to fight wolves." — pNghi Vo

15. "A mother's love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path." — Agatha Christie

16. "Motherhood: All love begins and ends there." — Robert Browning

17. "A mother's arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them." — Victor Hugo

18. "Motherhood is a choice you make every day, to put someone else's happiness and well-being ahead of your own, to teach the hard lessons, to do the right thing even when you're not sure what the right thing is... and to forgive yourself, over and over again, for doing everything wrong." — Donna Ball

19. "The best place to cry is in a mother's arms." — Jodi Picoult

20. "A mother's love is like a beacon, lighting up the future but reflected also on the past in the guise of fond memories." — Honore de Balzac

21. "There's no way to be a perfect mother and a million ways to be a good one." — Jill Churchill

22. "A mother is not a person to lean on but a person to make leaning unnecessary." — Dorothy Canfield Fisher

23. "A mother's love is the strongest energy known to man. It is the only force that allows a human being to do the impossible." — Marion C. Garretty

24. "A mother is the one who fills your heart in the first place, so that there is always a space there for her, even when she is gone." — Amy Tan

25. “It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful?” — Mahatma Gandhi

26. “My mother was my role model before I even knew what that word was.” — Lisa Leslie

27. "In a child's eyes, a mother is a goddess. She can be glorious or terrible, benevolent or filled with wrath, but she commands love either way. I am convinced that this is the greatest power in the universe." — N.K. Jemisin, The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms

Inspirational Quotes for Moms

28. "Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall; a mother's secret hope outlives them all." — Oliver Wendell Holmes

29. "To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power." — Maya Angelou

30. "Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws." — Barbara Kingsolver

31. "The mother’s heart is the child’s school-room." — Henry Ward Beecher

32. "When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know." — Charley Benetto

33. "I remember my mother’s prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life." — Abraham Lincoln

34. "Even if the whole world was throwing rocks at you, if you had your mother at your back, you’d be okay." — Jojo Moyes

35. "All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother." — Abraham Lincoln

36. "A mother continues to labor long after the baby is born." — Lisa Jo Baker

37. "Finding balance as a mother means accepting your imperfections." — Mary Organizes

38. "Mother’s love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved." — Erich Fromm

39. "It’s not what you do for your children but what you have taught them to do for themselves that will make them successful human beings." — Ann Landers

40. "Men are what their mothers made them." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

Work Mom Quotes

41. “Having kids – the responsibility of rearing good, kind, ethical, responsible human beings – is the biggest job anyone can embark on.” — Maria Shriver

42. “The phrase ‘working mother’ is redundant.” — Jane Sellman

43. “I believe the choice to become a mother is the choice to become one of the greatest spiritual teachers there is.” — Oprah Winfrey

44. “I think every working mom probably feels the same thing: You go through big chunks of time where you’re just thinking, ‘This is impossible—oh, this is impossible.’ And then you just keep going and keep going, and you sort of do the impossible.” — Tina Fey

45. “What is free time? I’m a single mother. My free moments are filled with loving my little girl.” — Roma Downey

Motivational Quotes for Mom

46. "Being a mother is learning about strengths you didn't know you had and dealing with fears you didn't know existed." — Linda Wooten

47. “The fastest way to break the cycle of perfectionism and become a fearless mother is to give up the idea of doing it perfectly – indeed to embrace uncertainty and imperfection.” — Arianna Huffington

48. “The very fact that you worry about being a good mother means that you already are one.” — Jodi Picoult

49. “My mom is a strong-willed lady. She taught me to believe in myself, no matter what anybody else said.” — Tracy Edmonds

50. “To be a good mother always takes the will of steel and heart of gold. You cannot pretend or wish yourself into being one any more than you can persuade yourself out of being human.” — Mary Jane Ward

51. “Being a single parent is not a life full of struggles, but a journey for the strong.” — Meg Lowery

52. “I know how to do anything, I’m a mom.” — Roseanne Barr

53. “There is no role in life that is more essential than that of motherhood.” — Elder M. Russell Ballard

54. “An ounce of mother is worth a ton of priest.” — Spanish Proverb

55. "I am a mother and mothers don’t have the luxury of falling apart in front of their children, even when they are afraid, even when their children are adults." — Kristin Hannah, The Nightingale

Encouraging Quotes for Moms

56. “To all mothers in every circumstance, including those who struggle, I say, ‘Be peaceful. Believe in God and yourself. You are doing better than you think you are.’” — Jeffrey R. Holland

57. "Being a mother has been the most challenging and the most rewarding position I will ever hold.” — Cathy Shaffer

58. “Postpartum is a quest back to yourself. Alone in your body again. You will never be the same. You are stronger than you were.” — Amethyst Joy

59. “Never undermine yourself because you are ‘just’ a house mom.” — Tracey Taylor

60. “We have a secret in our culture, and it’s not that birth is painful. It’s that women are strong.” — Laura Stavoe Harm

61. “That strong mother doesn’t tell her cub, ‘Son, stay weak so the wolves can get you.’ She says, ‘Toughen up, this is the reality we are living in.’” — Lauryn Hill

62. “She has to have four arms, four legs, four eyes, two hearts, and double the love. There is nothing single about a single mom.” — Mandy Hale

63. “I think moms, single or not, put a lot of pressure on ourselves trying to balance it all. It’s NEVER going to be perfectly balanced—the sooner you know this, the sooner you can relieve some of the pressure you put on yourself.” — Denise Richards

64. “Only mothers can think of the future because they give birth to it in their children.” — Maxim Grosky

65. “A mother’s love is everything. It is what brings a child into this world. It is what molds their entire being. When a mother sees her child in danger, she is literally capable of anything. Mothers have lifted cars off of their children and destroyed entire dynasties. A mother's love is the strongest energy known to man.” — Jamie McGuire

Quotes About Great Moms

66. “Love as powerful as your mother’s leaves its own mark…To have been loved so deeply… will give us some protection forever.” — J.K. Rowling

67. Giving birth and being born brings us into the essence of creation, where the human spirit is courageous and bold and the body, a miracle of wisdom.” — Harriette Hartigan

68. “Strong mothers raise strong daughters.” — Jessica A. Lane

69. “Most people’s mothers are the most influential person in their life. But my mother survived the camps, and she was very strong. She made me strong, but she wanted me to be strong. That’s more important.” — Diane von Furstenberg

70. “Single moms: You are a doctor, a teacher, a nurse, a maid, a cook, a referee, a heroine, a provider, a defender, a protector, a true superwoman. Wear your cape proudly.” — Mandy Hale

71. “The angels, whispering to one another, can find, among their burning terms of love, none so devotional as that of Mother…” — Edgar Allan Poe

72. “Mama was my greatest teacher, a teacher of compassion, love, and fearlessness. If love is sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love.” — Stevie Wonder

73. “Being a full-time mother is one of the highest salaried jobs since the payment is pure love.” — Mildred B. Vermont

74. “A mother is clothed with strength and dignity and laughs without fear of the future. When she speaks her words are wise and she gives instructions with kindness.” — English Proverb

Strong And Positive Quotes for Moms

75. “It is not until you become a mother that your judgment slowly turns to compassion and understanding.” — Erma Bombeck

76. “No language can express the power, and beauty, and heroism, and majesty of a mother’s love.” — Edwin Hubbell Chapin

77. “There is such a special sweetness in being able to participate in creation.” — Pamela S. Nadav

78. “No influence is so powerful as that of the mother.” — Sarah Josepha Hale

79. “‘To be a mother you must be strong. Even if you don’t feel it, you have to pretend.” — Sade Adu

80. “Mother – that was the bank where we deposited all our hurts and worries.” — T. DeWitt Talmage

81. “A mother’s love will push you to the edge of the ocean while holding you above it. Her fearless strength keeps the wind in your sails.” — Henrik Ibsen

82. “Any mother could do the jobs of several air traffic controllers with ease.” — Lisa Alther

83. “It’s not easy being a mom. If it were easy, fathers would do it.” — Betty White

84. “Mother is the heartbeat in the home; and without her, there seems to be no heartthrob.” — Leroy Brownlow

85. “In the mother’s eyes, her smile, her stroking touch, the child reads the message: ‘You are there!’” — Adrienne Rich

86. “There is no velvet so soft as a mother’s lap, no rose as lovely as her smile, no path so flowery as that imprinted with her footsteps.” — Archibald Thompson

Spiritual Strong Mom Quotes

87. “For God did not give us a spirit of timidity, but a spirit of power, of love and of self-discipline.” — 2 Timothy 1:7

88. "Motherhood is near to divinity. It is the highest, holiest service to be assumed by mankind." — Howard W. Hunter

89. "I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.” — Philippians 4:13

90. “When I called out to You, You answered me. You made me strong and brave.” — Psalm 138.3

91. “My soul finds rest in God alone, my salvation comes from Him. He alone is my rock and my salvation; He is my fortress, I will never be shaken.” — Psalm 62: 1-2

92. “Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children.” — William Makepeace Thackeray

Short Supermom Quotes

93. “My mother is a walking miracle.” — Leonardo DiCaprio

94. “A mother understands what a child does not say.” — Jewish proverb

95. “The world needs our mothers.” — Liya Kebede

96. “There is nothing as sincere as a mother’s kiss.” — Saleem Sharma

97. “Life began with waking up and loving my mother’s face.” — George Eliot

98. “Mother: the most beautiful word on the lips of mankind.” — Kahil Gibran

99. “Mother is one to whom you hurry when you are troubled.” — Emily Dickinson

100. “A mother’s love is more beautiful than any fresh flower.” — Debasish Mridha

101. “The art of mothering is to teach the art of living to children.” — Elaine Heffner

102. “A mom forgives us all our faults, not to mention one or two we don’t even have.” — Robert Brault

103. “In the end, mothers are always right. No one else tells the truth.” — Randy Susan Meyers

104. “God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers.” — Rudyard Kipling

Conclusion

Strong mother quotes enfold the extraordinary power and resilience that mothers possess. These quotes serve as a testament to the persistent strength, unconditional love, and unyielding determination that mothers demonstrate each day. From their ability to overcome challenges to their uncompromising support and fierce protection, mothers are a force to be reckoned with. These mom quotes not only honor the immeasurable impact of mothers but also inspire you to appreciate and celebrate their remarkable strength. So, read through these uplifting words of encouragement from famous mothers, authors, and more to find the motivation you need. Also, carry these quotes about strong mothers with you to remind yourself of the incredible courage of your mothers!

