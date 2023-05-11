72 Sweet And Emotional New Mom Quotes to Celebrate Motherhood

Embracing the transition of becoming a new mother might throw your emotions on a roller coaster ride. Sometimes you might feel really happy, but then suddenly feel overwhelmed with emotions. For example, if you're a new mom and you're really happy, you might also feel other emotions that are hard to describe. But don’t worry; we are here to help you express your complicated emotions! Here is a list of sweet and loving new mom quotes that will perfectly capture the awe of being a new mother and help you to put your feelings into words.

Whether you want to express the delight of your firstborn’s smile or share the announcement that you are expecting – these meaningful quotes for new moms and moms-to-be will explain your emotions while you’re in this beautiful phase of life. Browse these cute, funny, and heart-warming motherhood quotes below and convey your heart out!

72 New Mom Quotes to Capture the Significance of Motherhood

“Motherhood: All love begins and ends there.” – Robert Browning "Being a mother is learning about strengths you didn't know you had, and dealing with fears you didn't know existed." – Linda Wooten "The moment a child is born, the mother is also born. She never existed before. The woman existed, but the mother, never. A mother is something absolutely new." – Rajneesh "The natural state of motherhood is unselfishness. When you become a mother, you are no longer the center of your own universe. You relinquish that position to your children." – Jessica Lange “Sometimes, when you pick up your child, you can feel the map of your own bones beneath your hands, or smell the scent of your skin in the nape of his neck. This is the most extraordinary thing about motherhood – finding a piece of yourself separate and apart, that all the same, you could not live without.” – Jodi Picoult “Motherhood is a choice you make every day, to put someone else's happiness and well-being ahead of your own, to teach the hard lessons, to do the right thing even when you're not sure what the right thing is... and to forgive yourself, over and over again, for doing everything wrong." — Donna Ball.” “You’re always going to wonder if you’re doing things wrong, but that’s what it means to be a mom, to care so much about someone else that you just want to be perfect as possible.” – Naya Rivera I like to think of motherhood as a great big adventure. You set off on a journey, you don’t really know how to navigate things, and you don’t exactly know where you’re going or how you’re going to get there. – Cynthia Rowley "Motherhood – It is a choice you make every day to put someone else’s happiness and well-being ahead of your own, to teach the hard lessons, to do the right thing even when you’re not sure what the right thing is, and to forgive yourself, over and over again for doing everything wrong.” – Anonymous “When your children arrive, the best you can hope for is that they break open everything about you. Your mind floods with oxygen, your heart becomes a room with wide open windows. You laugh hard every day.” – Amy Poehler, Yes Please. “Making the decision to have a child — it is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” – Elizabeth Stone “Babies are bits of star-dust blown from the hand of God. Lucky the woman who knows the pangs of birth for she has held a star.” – Anonymous “There is nothing like a newborn baby to renew your spirit and to buttress your resolve to make the world a better place” – Virginia Kelley “Having kids – the responsibility of rearing good, kind, ethical, responsible human beings is the biggest job anyone can embark on.” – Maria Shriver “Having children just puts the whole world into perspective. Everything else just disappears.” – Kate Winslet “Before you were conceived, I wanted you. Before you were born, I loved you. Before you were here, I would die for you. This is the miracle of Mother’s love.” – Maureen Hawkins “A miracle is the only way to describe motherhood and giving birth. It’s unbelievable how God has made us women and babies to endure and be able to do so much. A miracle, indeed. Such an incredible blessing.” – Jennie Finch “You’ll learn to lower your expectations about what you can accomplish in a day. Some days, it will be all you can do to keep a baby safe, warm, and fed, and that will be enough.” – Anonymous “Motherhood is messy and challenging, and crazy, and sleepless, and giving, and unbelievably beautiful.” – Anonymous "Birth takes a woman’s deepest fears about herself and show her that she is stronger than them.” – Anonymous “Birth is the sudden opening of a window, through which you look out upon a stupendous prospect. For what has happened? A miracle. You have exchanged nothing for the possibility of everything.” – William Macneile Dixon “We have a secret in our culture, and it’s not that birth is painful. It’s that women are strong.” – Laura Stavoe Harm

Emotional Quotes for New Moms

23. “A baby will make love stronger, days shorter, nights longer, bankroll smaller, home happier, clothes shabbier, the past is forgotten and the future worth living for.” – Anonymous

24. “The biggest surprise, which is also the best, is that I didn’t know I would love motherhood as much as I do”. – Deborah Norville

25. “Everything grows rounder and wider and weirder, and I sit here in the middle of it all and wonder who in the world you will turn out to be.” – Carrie Fisher

26. “Be patient with yourself. You and your baby are both learning new things each day.” – Anonymous

27. “If you’re a mom, you’re a superhero. Period.” – Rosie Pope

28. “No one else will ever know the strength of my love for you. After all, you’re the only one who knows what my heart sounds like from the inside.” — Anonymous

29. “The life of a mother is the life of a child: you are two blossoms on a single branch.” – Karen Maezen Miller

Inspirational New Mom Quotes

30. “Whenever you feel like you are failing, look in the eyes of your child, and know your value.” – Anonymous

31. “There are hard days in motherhood, but looking at your baby sleeping reminds you why it’s all worth it.” – Kara Ferwerda

32. “The joy of motherhood comes in moments. There will be hard times and frustrating times. But amid the challenges, there are shining moments of joy and satisfaction.” – Anonymous

33. “When a woman gives birth, two are born: a baby from the womb of its mother and a woman from the womb of her former existence.” – Anonymous

34. “Being a mom has made me so tired. And so happy.” – Tina Fey

35. “A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity. It dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path.” – Agatha Christie

36. "As you embark on this journey of motherhood, remember that there is no 'right' way to do things. Trust your instincts and do what feels best for you and your baby." – Anonymous

37. "You were chosen to be your child's mother because you are the perfect person for the job." – Anonymous

38. "Being a mother is not about what you gave up to have a child, but what you've gained from having one." – Anonymous

39. "Motherhood is a privilege, not a sacrifice. Embrace every moment, because they grow up so fast." – Anonymous

40. "You are a superhero without a cape, a warrior without a sword, a protector without a shield." – Anonymous

Pregnancy Quotes for Mom

41. "Being pregnant means every day is another day closer to meeting the other love of my life." – Anonymous

42. "Carrying a baby is the most rewarding experience a woman can enjoy." – Jayne Mansfield

43. "A mother's joy begins when new life is stirring inside… when a tiny heartbeat is heard for the very first time, and a playful kick reminds her that she is never alone." – Unknown

44. "The most magical moment of my life was when I felt the first kick of my baby inside me." – Anonymous

45. "Pregnancy is a journey that takes you to the edge of what you thought was possible. But in the end, you will find strength you never knew you had, and love you never knew could exist." – Anonymous

46. "The love between a mother and her unborn child is forever." – Anonymous

47. "Pregnancy is a process that invites you to surrender to the unseen force behind all life." – Judy Ford

48. "Pregnancy is a journey that changes you as a person and prepares you to be a mother." – Anonymous

49. "Pregnancy is like a marathon you didn't train for, except you can't quit, and there's no water station." – Anonymous

50. "Pregnancy is the ultimate proof that women are superheroes." – Anonymous

51. "Pregnancy is like being a child again. You get excited over things that used to seem mundane, like feeling your baby kick for the first time." – Anonymous

52. "Pregnancy is nature's way of showing you that sometimes the most beautiful things in life come from the most uncomfortable situations." – Anonymous

53. "Pregnancy is like a science experiment happening inside your body, and you're the subject." – Anonymous

54. "Growing a human inside you is like growing a pumpkin. It takes time, patience, and a lot of snacks." – Anonymous

55. "Pregnancy is like having a constant companion who never leaves your side, and sometimes kicks you in the ribs." – Anonymous

56. "Pregnancy is a time when you discover how strong and resilient your body really is." – Anonymous

57. "Pregnancy is a rollercoaster ride of emotions, cravings, and body changes. Hang on tight, mama." – Anonymous

58. "Pregnancy is a miracle that reminds us of the beauty and wonder of life." – Anonymous

Funny New Mom Quotes

59. “Babies are more trouble than you thought. And more wonderful.” – Anonymous

60. “Hold on to the tiny moments and cherish the little snuggles. They grow up so fast.” – Anonymous

61. “I used to have functioning brain cells, but I traded them in for children.” – Anonymous

62. “A worried new mother does better research than the FBI.” – Anonymous

63. "Becoming a mom to me means that you have accepted that for the next 16 years of your life, you will have a sticky purse." - Nia Vardalos

64. "Parenting is 50% feeling like a crazy person, 50% pretending you're not a crazy person." – Anonymous

65. "I love cleaning up messes I didn't make. So I became a mom." – Anonymous

66. "Being a mom is a constant battle between going to bed early to catch up on sleep or staying up late to finally have some alone time." – Anonymous

67. "Having kids is like being in a frat house. Nobody sleeps, everything's broken, and there's a lot of throwing up." - Ray Romano

68. "I always wanted to be a mom. Now I know that it's basically just yelling people's names all day long." – Anonymous

69. "I never knew that sleep deprivation could be used as a form of torture until I became a mom." – Anonymous

70. "Being a mom is like being a ninja. You can change a diaper, make a bottle, and rock a baby to sleep all without making a sound." — Anonymous

71. "Mama does everything for the baby, who responds by saying, ‘Da-da’ first." – Mignon McLaughlin

72. "Once you're a mom, you're always a mom. It's like riding a bike, you never forget."-- Taraji P. Henson

Conclusion

Although the feeling of holding your newborn for the first time is hard to describe with words, the above-mentioned new mom quotes are sure to convey your heartfelt emotions as a new mom. Having a baby and becoming a new mom is likely to be the most important moment in your life, so why not share and cherish this journey with thoughtful words? Pick out the most relatable quotes and sayings from our list and eloquently convey your happy news to your near and dear ones. You can also put these quotes as captions under your cute pictures while posting them on social media.

