42 Step Mom Quotes that Prove Family is More Than Blood

Step moms are a unique and important presence in many families. They come in stepchildren's life with open hearts, ready to love and support them as if they were their own. But owing to the numerous movies made over time, we often assume that step-mothers are anything but nice. Step moms play a vital role in creating a strong and loving family, their efforts and dedication often go unrecognized. That's why we curated a list of inspiring step mom quotes to celebrate amazing women and the impact they have on the lives of their stepchildren. Whether you're a stepmom yourself or simply want to show appreciation for your special step mom, these quotes are sure to inspire and uplift you.

42 Inspirational Step Mom Quotes to Celebrate Your Blended Family

Stepmom Quotes for Mother's Day

1. “A home isn’t always the house we live in. It’s also the people we choose to surround ourselves with.” - T.J. Klune, The House in the Cerulean Sea

2. “Home isn’t where you’re from, it’s where you find light when all grows dark.” - Pierce Brown, Golden Son

3. “Happiness [is] only real when shared.” - Jon Krakauer, Into the Wild

4. “Family isn’t something that’s supposed to be static, or set. People marry in, divorce out. They’re born, they die. It’s always evolving, turning into something else.” - Sarah Dessen, Lock and Key

5. “Step parents are not around to replace biological parent, rather to augment a child’s life experience.” - Azriel Johnson

6. “Intimacy between stepchildren and stepparents is indeed proverbially difficult.” - Murasaki Shikibu

7. “Families don’t have to match. You don’t have to look like someone else to love them.” - Leigh Anne Tuohy

8. “When it feels as if you can’t do right by the other parent, do right by your stepchild instead. You’ll never fail with best interest at heart.” - Jessica James

9. “A healthy stepmother knows that some days she’s a stagehand, somedays she’s the leading lady, and some days she’s the audience…and she plays each role with style and grace.” - Anonymous

10. "Co-parenting is not a competition. It's a collaboration of two homes working together with the best interest of the child at heart. Work for your kids, not against them. - Anne Brown

Loving Stepmom Quotes

11. “A good stepparent can literally turn the life of a child around.” - Anonymous

12. “Biology is the least of what makes someone a mother.” — Oprah Winfrey

13. “Family is family, and is not determined by marriage certificates, divorce papers, and adoption documents. Families are made in the heart.” — C. Joybell C.

14. “Being a mother is an attitude, not a biological relation.” — Robert A. Heinlein, Have Space Suit—Will Travel

15. “Being a parent wasn’t just about bearing a child. It was about bearing witness to its life.” — Jodi Picoult, Handle With Care

16. “I did not give you the gift of life. Life gave me the gift of you.” — Unknown

17. “Good step parents do much of the parenting that birth parents do but without much credit. They comfort, advise, teach, support, encourage, and love their stepchildren. They make a valuable contribution in their lives.” — Kelly Eden

18. “A caring stepmother doesn’t have to replace the child’s own mom. She will secure her own special place in the heart of the child by her love and care.” — Anonymous

Best Stepmom Quotes

19. “Becoming a blended family means mixing, mingling, scrambling, and sometimes muddling our way through delicate family issues, complicated relationships, and individual differences, hurts, and fears. But through it all, we are learning to love like a family.” — Tom Frydenger

20. “Not flesh of my flesh, nor bone of my bone, but still miraculously my own. Never forget for a single minute, you did not grow under my heart but in it.” — Fleur Conkling Heyliger

21. “Little souls find their way to you, whether they’re from your womb or someone else’s.” ―Sheryl Crow

22. “There is no universal approach when it comes to being a stepmom. So, let us all just do our best to encourage and help each other through it.” - Anonymous

23. “It is said, great power comes great responsibility. But stepmothers’ shoulder great responsibilities even when they have limited power over their stepchildren in terms of acceptability and trust.” - Anonymous

24. Step-parenting and being a step-sibling presents a lot of exciting opportunities. When families break up and re-form, there may be less order, less certainty, and a bit more trauma involved, but kids can end up having half-a-dozen parent figures.” ―Morris Gleitzman

25. “To be sure a stepmother to a girl is a different thing to a second wife to a man!” ―Elizabeth Gaskell

26. “I’m lucky to have two mothers; a great mother and stepmother. If you don’t do it for yourself, do it for a woman you love.” ―Mark Rebb

27. “Family isn’t defined only by last names or by blood; it’s defined by commitment and by love.” ―Dave Willis

Stepmom Quotes Sayings

28. “I might not have carried them in my belly for nine months, but I promise to carry them in my heart forever.” - Anonymous

29. “A stepmother’s love is unique. She continues to love her bonus children selflessly despite knowing that she will never be the priority in their lives.” - Anonymous

30. “In my experience, if you’re a good girl and suffer yourself to be led you will find your stepmother the sweetest creature imaginable. I never managed it but you might.”― Lady Harriet Cumnor

31. “Intimacy between stepchildren and stepparents is indeed proverbially difficult.”―Murasaki Shikibu

32. “There’s no clear road map to being a stepmother.” ―Laura Brimberry

33. “When it feels as if you can’t do right by the other parent, do right by your stepchild instead. You’ll never fail with best interest at heart.” ―Jessica James

34. “Stepparenting is working at a late-night convenience store….all the responsibility and none of the authority.” ―Valerie J Lewis Coleman

35. “Understand that your role is transitional. … Some days you’re going to be the leading lady. Some days you’re just going to be a stagehand. And some days you’re not going to be in the scene at all. The quicker you realize that the better off you’ll be.” ―Naja Hall

36. “Stepmothers are more self-critical and blame themselves more than any other members of a remarried family. They tend to experience difficulty with a stepchild as ongoing, unremitting and overwhelming.” ―Wednesday Martin

Proud Stepmom Quotes

37. “All of a sudden you’re thrown into doing motherly duties. And I call that the stepmom vortex. You just get pulled in. You’re making lunches. You’re making dinners. You’re going to practices. … Nobody tells you.” ―Kendall Rose

38. “I never had that wicked stepmother or evil stepfather thing at all. I’m very close to both stepparents and I consider them to be my parents, too.” ―Mark Ronson

39. “Stepmothers in books usually behave very spitefully towards the children entrusted to them. But he was now learning by his own experience that in real life this does not always happen.”―Murasaki Shikibu

40. “Disney has been lying to little girls. Stepmothers are not scary, nannies are not magical, and dwarfs do not let you spend the night at their house without expecting something.” ―Xanthippe Voorhees

41. “Parents – especially stepparents, are sometimes a bit of a disappointment to their children. They don’t fulfill the promise of their early years.” ―Anthony Powell

42. “A good stepmom is not made – she is built. She is built by the hardships of her role, the tears she cries in secret, and by the lessons, she learns through trial and error.” ―Michelle Zunter

Conclusion

Foster mothers may not share a blood relationship with their step-children, many amazing women reject the idea of the evil stepmother and instead serve as second mothers who give them additional warmth and encouragement. Despite how difficult her life seems; she keeps on working to create an affectionate family and make a lovely difference in your lives. So, express your love and appreciate her efforts with these 42 inspirational stepmom quotes.

