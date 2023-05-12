100 Heartwarming Waiting for Love Quotes For Hopeful Hearts

Love is a complicated and alluring feeling that has been the source of inspiration for poets, musicians, and artists for ages. Yet, the journey toward finding love is often fraught with uncertainty, heartache, and longing. As we navigate the ups and downs of hope and disappointment, anticipation and impatience, waiting for love can be a bittersweet experience. We frequently resort to the words of individuals who have gone through the same feelings in our search for love, looking for comfort and guidance in their experience.

From timeless classics to modern musings, waiting-for-love quotes have the power to stir our hearts, soothe our souls, and remind us that love is worth waiting for. So, let us embark on a journey of love as we explore some of the most impressive and engaging sayings on waiting-for love.

100 Waiting for Love Quotes: Encouraging Sayings to Keep You Positive

Quotes About Waiting for Someone You Love

1. “Our willingness to wait reveals the value we place on what we’re waiting for.” – Charles Stanley

2. “Love is everything it’s cracked up to be. It really is worth fighting for, being brave for, risking everything for. ” – Erica Jong

3. “The most inefficient and self-harming thing a person can do is go out looking for love. Let it find you when the time is right and you’re out doing what you love to do. Only then will you find it in its truest form. ” – A.J. Darkholme

4. “You don’t find love, it finds you. It’s got a little bit to do with destiny, and what’s written in the stars.” – Anais Nin

5. “Never rush into a relationship. True love is bound to reveal itself sooner or later.” – Jayden Hayes

6. “Don’t fall in love with someone who says the right things. Fall in love with someone who does the right things. ” – Anonymous

7. “One day, someone will walk into your life and make you see why it never worked out with anyone else.” – Anonymous

8. “I wasn’t expecting you. I didn’t think that we would end up together. The single most extraordinary thing I’ve ever done with my life is fall in love with you. I’ve never been seen so completely, loved so passionately and protected so fiercely.” – Beth Pearson

9. “Your face faded from the wall of my memories as I waited, but the smell of your memories lingered like that of fresh paint.” – Unknown

10. “‘For a while’ is a phrase whose length can’t be measured. At least by the person who’s waiting.” – Haruki Murakami

Encouraging Quotes About Waiting for True Love To Uplift Your Mood

Advertisement

11. “Maybe we’ll meet again, when we are slightly older and our minds are less hectic, and I’ll be right for you and you’ll be right for me. “ – Gabrielle Zevin

12. “If you deserve true love, you need to value it by waiting for the right time to come and surprise you.” ―Unknown

13. “One day, you will realize that waiting for love is the best decision you have ever made.” – Unknown.

14. “I have died everyday waiting for you. Darling, don't be afraid. I have loved you for a thousand years. I’ll love you a thousand more.” – Christina Perri

15. “I was made and meant to look for you and wait for you and become yours forever.” – Robert Browning

16. “I will wait for you as long as it takes. I will love you every moment across time.” – Lauren Kate

17. “Don’t rush into love. You’ll find the person meant for you when you least expect it.” – Franzie Gubatina

18. “Yearning for love is like yearning for food. Something to make the body feels real good, for love is like food, we all really need. So yearning for it is wonderful indeed.” – Hubert Winston Anderson

19. “The stars know everything so we try to read their minds. As distant as they are, we choose to whisper in their presence.” – Charles Simic

20. “I’m not all that smart. It takes me a while to understand things. But if I do have the time, I will come to understand you- better than anyone else in the world.” – Haruki Murakami

Waiting for Love Quotes That Beautifully Express Longing

21. “In nostalgia there’s no difference between a day, a year, a decade, or a lifetime because the amount of longing is beyond the idea of time.” – Khalil Gibran

22. “I don’t know what they are called, the spaces between seconds, but I think of you always in those intervals.” – Salvador Plascencia

23. “I have enough patience to wait for the fulfillment of my wishes.” ―Lailah Gifty Akita

24. “If you find someone you love in your life, then hang on to that love.” —Princess Diana

25. “All things come to him who waits- provided he knows what he is waiting for.” ―Woodrow Wilson

Advertisement

26. Love isn’t finding someone to live with. It’s finding someone you can’t live without. – Unknown

27. “If you can't ignore imperfections, then your imaginary ideal soulmate will always remain pending till you grow old and die.” ― Michael Bassey Johnson

28. “There is no great achievement that is not the result of patient working and waiting.” ―J. G. Holland

29. “We all have many great loves but to find a soul mate, is the ultimate conquest.” ―Marni S. Feldman

30. “Good things come to those who wait, Better things come to those who try.” ―Nishan Panwar

31.“I might have to wait; I’ll never give up. I guess it's half timing and the other half’s luck. Wherever you are, whenever it’s right. You’ll come out of nowhere and into my life.”―Micheal Bubble

32. “Two souls with but a single thought, two hearts that beat as one.” ―John Keats

33. “She wasn't looking for a man that nobly beat his chest and proclaimed, "I would die for you!", in fact, she wasn't looking for anyone. She was content in waiting for a man that said, "l will live for you", then proved it. One is a once in a lifetime event. The other is a lifetime event” ― Lee Goff, A Name Like Thunder

Short Quotes About Waiting for Love

34. “If I am really a part of your dream, you’ll come back one day.” – Paulo Coelho

35. “I had waited all these years for the right time to say the three magical words; maybe the waiting results in a positive response.” ―Unknown

36. “True love appreciates waiting and rewards the lover with eternal love.” ―Unknown

37. “Real love trusts, mature love understands, and true love waits.” – Analiza Garcia

38. “I miss you deeply, unfathomably, senselessly, terribly.” – Franz Kafka

39. “The right person will come, once you have suffered enough to deserve her.” – Juvenal Lopez

40. “I will wait for you because honestly I don’t want anyone else. ” – Unknown

41. “I only miss you when I’m breathing.” – Jason Derulo

42. “It is in the waiting that we become who we are meant to be.” – Mandy Hale

Advertisement

43. “Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will.” – Elaine Davis

44. “Heaven grant us patience with a man in love.” – Rudyard Kipling

45. "I don't stretch my hand out anymore, but I never get tired of waiting for the next magic." - Marlon Brando

Tired of Waiting for Love Quotes To Make You Feel Heard

46. "I don't want to throw him anything. Maybe he'll just get tired of waiting and leave." - Lefty Gomez

47. ““Ladies, don't get the misconception of the story of Ruth and Boaz and think a man is going to come and save you. Remember, Ruth went out to take care of herself and her mother and law and gathered grain from the fields. God brought Boaz to come assist her in her life, not save her. Its a difference. No man can save you, only God can.” - Chloe M. Gooden

48. "No one ever gets tired of loving. But everyone gets tired of waiting, assuming, hearing lies, and hurting." - Megan Fox

49. “Sometimes waiting is the hardest thing of all.” ―Luanne Rice

50. "Luck is what happens to you when fate gets tired of waiting." - Gregory David Roberts

51. "I'm tired of waiting for you everyday that you'll love me too." - Rupa Nallari

52. "I know you are tired of waiting. And you have to wait a little while more, she's on her way. And she's getting here as fast as she can." - Anonymous

53. "I waited and waited. For minutes, for hours, for days.. But all I had was silence. And with the absence of your words, I took it as an answer." - Anonymous

54. "You know I'm getting little tired of waiting for you to catch on." - Veronica Roth

55. "She'll be impatient because she's tired of waiting. She'll seem selfish because she's tired of not being chosen but there's love in her heart. You'll just need to work for it because she's worth it." - R.H. Sin

56. “I have waited long years for love, I went through all the sadness and pain, but I never forgot you.” ― Anonymous

Famous Quotes About Waiting for Love to Keep You Going

Advertisement

57. “You can’t force someone to care, you can only sit and wait till everything catches up to them and when it finally does maybe then they’ll realize what they lost.” ―Nishan Panwar

58. “The course of true love never did run smooth.” ―William Shakespeare

59. “Delay is a bitter tonic, but it increases appetite. ―Austin O’Malley

60. “There are people out there who are waiting to meet you. Waiting to love you. You have to stick around for them.” ―Benedict Smith

61. “People count up the faults of those who keep them waiting” ―French Proverb

62. “We must be willing to let go of the life we have planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us.” ―Joseph Campbell

63. “Whatever we are waiting for — peace of mind, contentment, grace, the inner awareness of simple abundance — it will surely come to us, but only when we are ready to receive it with an open and grateful heart.” ―Sarah Ban Breathnach

64. “I have been marking every day on the calendar to keep a check for how long I can wait for your return. Do you wish to see the calendar I am marking?” ―Unknown

65. “Waiting is a trap. There will always be reasons to wait. The truth is, there are only two things in life, reasons and results, and reasons simply don’t count.” ―Dr. Robert Anthony Kreucher

66. “Trust the almighty. He’ll open up the right door at the right time.” – Sophieya

67. “You have to give it a love shot somehow.” ―Abdul’Rauf Hashmi

68. “Even if things were different, I would have still waited for you. I am so much in love with you that I can wait for years for you.” ―Unknown

69. “Time is the best teacher; patience is the best lesson.” ―Ernest Agyemang Yeboah

70. “Patience is not simply the ability to wait – it’s how we behave while we’re waiting.” ―Joyce Meyer

71. “I spent my early 20’s, searching for love without knowing what I was actually in search of” ―R.H. Sin

Heartwarming Quotes to Keep You Hopeful While Waiting for Your Love

72. “And if I can’t be yours now, I’ll wait here on this ground till you come, till you take me away. Maybe someday.” – Colleen Hoover

Advertisement

73. “Your love made it all worth waiting for some like you.” – Dean Martin

74. “In the real world, waiting for the right person is everyone’s destiny. So, wait until the stars are aligned in your favor.” ―Unknown

75. “Always and forever, each moment with you just like a dream to me that somehow came true.” ―Gabrielle Moore

76. “Darling, I have waited 1000 years for you. This is the secret I wanted to tell you, and now you are aware of my secret”. ―Unknown

77. “Waiting for you is like waiting for rain in the drought.” - Anonymous

78. “Yearn for true love the go try for it / While you are strong and feeling fit / And for sure we need God and love at all times / With God and love, our lives will always be fine.” – Hubert Winston Anderson

79. “If we’re waiting for the most convenient time to say I love you, we may never find one.” ―Terry Mark

80. “Tell me to wait in love, and I swear I will wait for the one and only who dwells in my heart. Maybe my confidence to wait in love makes her mine forever.” ― Anonymous

81. “Sometimes, the moments spent in waiting for something are even more important than the moment something actually happens.” ―Mandy Hale

82. “Feeling unsteady and needing something. So right in your ears, maybe, bells are ringing. In words of love sounds so sweet which give the heart many extra beat.” ―Hubert Winston Anderson

83. “One of the biggest reasons why I stayed single for so long is because I was waiting for Ms. Right to come and surprise me.” ― Anonymous

84. “We don’t need anything but ourselves yet we want more when we find the right one.” ― Marni S. Feldman

85. “Stop waiting for the right person to come into your life. Be the right person to come to someone’s life.” – Leo Babauta

86. “Happiness is holding someone in your arms and knowing you hold the whole world.” – Orhan Pamuk

87. “Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.” – Franklin P. Jones

Inspirational Quotes for Waiting for True Love to Reignite Hope in You

Advertisement

88. “Love is not affectionate feeling, but a steady wish for the loved person’s ultimate good as far as it can be obtained.” – C. S. Lewis

89. “The love, kindnesses, and value we have given authentically to others will be our remaining treasures at the end of life.” – Steve Brunkhorst

Advertisement

90. “We must not confuse the command to love with the disease to please.” – Lysa TerKeurst

91. “The right man comes at the right time.” – Italian Proverb

92. “The worst part of life is waiting. The best part of life is having someone worth waiting for.” - Anonymous

93. “The thoughts about seeing you are now making me dream of you. Please come to me soon, and I think I can’t wait so much to see you.” ― Anonymous

94. “My longing to find love did not make me lose my sense of reason or perspective.” ―Bell Hooks

95. “Arguably one of the most difficult concepts in life for us to grasp is the art of waiting patiently.” ―Mandy Hale

96. “It’s good if we wait for some moment before we exchange our hearts. I have plans to indulge in romance before we become each other’s forever.” ― Anonymous

97. “If you are not too long, I will wait here for you all my life.” – Oscar Wilde

98. “I’ve learned that waiting is the most difficult bit, and I want to get used to the feeling, knowing that you’re with me, even when you’re not by my side.” – Paulo Coelho

99. “If you choose to wait for the right time, true love will surely meet you and fill your life with happiness.” ― Anonymous

100. “You have to wait in love because your heart needs to judge the person closely, as maybe it’s not the love of your life.” ―Unknown

Conclusion

Finding someone who genuinely loves you is a great blessing in life. Everyone hopes to meet someone who will love them forever. However, not many individuals can experience the bliss of real love right away. Some people have to wait years to find that special person who makes them feel valued and cherished. However, the waiting stage might become emotionally taxing. In trying times, you might find solace in reading beautiful waiting-for-love quotes. These inspiring quotations might give you faith in your promising future and the bravery to wait in hope patiently.

ALSO READ: 251 Best romantic love quotes to make your soulmate feel special

130 Beautiful Love Quotes for Girlfriend to Bookmark Right Now