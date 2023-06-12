What to Text After a First Date: 15 Best Text Examples to Use

Dating is fun, yet feels challenging at times. After having a mindblowing first date, many people are in a dilemma of what to message to the other person and take things forward. If you had a great time with your date and felt an instant spark, you must be thinking about "What to text after the first date? When typing the first message after your date, you will obviously want to sound happy and eager to meet the person — but keep calm. Your message should not make you sound rude, aloof, or too impatient to meet the other person. Moreover, understanding the right time to shoot out that first message is essential. Read here to learn more about these life-altering issues, and pick some of the statements below to seal that second date.

When to Text After the First Date?

So you just reached home after your first date. Now comes the most mind-numbing part of the night. It is when your heart wants to stay connected with your date and text back. But the mind wants to play coy and hold you back. You may be eager to text your date, but wait a minute!

A text sent while opening the house door often relies 100% on romance and 0% on practicality. There is never a good time to text after the first date. But you must allow yourself to process the day. Sit back on your couch and rewind the time spent with your date. Let the rosy cloud of romance evaporate. You must only pick up your phone once you have let all the emotions sink in. If your date went well, message only after three to four hours or the following day. It is the ideal time to help create a desire to meet again. If your date texts you before this time, acknowledge them immediately. If you play hard to get them, even though you like them, you might lose them.

But if your date went differently than planned, do not text. Only if your date happens to text, refuse politely. Sometimes the first meeting is not enough to judge someone, and you may feel like seeing them again. Take another day to process things and wait to see if your date responds. Send a message after a day and meet again to ease things out.

What to Text After the First Date: 15 Easy Messages to Guarantee You a Second Date

Another confusing part about post-date texts is the actual content. You cannot write like talking to a friend or call this person “Bae” just yet. Your first message seals the deal with your date, so give it time and thought. Unless the first date was a disaster, in which case you should avoid any contact, try using some of the following statements to slip in a second date.

1. "I had such an amazing time tonight" is a simple, straightforward text that lets your date know you enjoyed their company. It does not sound too desperate and communicates your desire to meet them. You will likely plan a second date soon if your date sends a positive reply. If there is no reply from them, it is advisable not to follow the discussion.

2. "I enjoyed talking to you about [shared interest]. I'd love to learn more about it sometime." By sending this message, you show that you were listening to your date and were mentally present. It is an exciting way to show them you care as well. Show them you wish to be involved in their likes and dislikes and want to know more about them.

3. "I loved your laugh. It's so infectious!". It is one of the quick replies people often send after the first date. It shows attraction and interest to see you smiling. If your date goes well, your partner will likely smile after reading this text.

4. "I can't believe how much time flew by tonight. It felt like the evening just started." When time passes by fast, it is considered to be good. This message indicates a feeling of spending an eternity with your date. Through this message, you can show that nothing else matters for you except spending time with your date.

5. "Hope you reach home safely." This simple message speaks volumes about care and affection. It shows that you considered your date's well-being even though you could not drop them home. It indicates the start of a healthy and wholesome relationship. Breathe easy if your date replies positively to this text.

6. "The song playing in the restaurant was dreamy. I'll send it to you later." This text is a fun and creative way to show your date that you were thinking about them after the date. They will understand that you wish to be with them even after a day. Start a new conversation about music you can take forward on your next date.

7. "I'm going to [insert activity] this weekend. Would you like to come with me?" Try planning an activity that your date spoke about. With this plan, you can achieve two things: your date will realize that you remember their likes and dislikes. Second, you can enjoy their company and take up a new activity.

8. "Did I impress you on the first date, or should I try again?" This message is a fun yet flirtatious way of pushing for a second date. You must tread carefully as it can backfire if your date did not have a good time with you. This text will most often give you a yes or no answer, clearing the air on your dating status. Never fall for the “Who should text after the first date” thought. Go with your gut instinct if you like your date and make the move.

9. "I am glad I could be myself with you. Looking forward to seeing you again soon." Your text is like an onion with several layers. In this message, you can tell your date that you felt at ease in the company of your date and could be yourself because they were non-judgmental. Lastly, you would love to see them for a second date.

10. "Good night, sweet dreams. Hope you have as tough a time to sleep as I do." This is a simple and sweet way to end the night and let your date know that you were thinking about them before you went to bed.

11. "I think we won the first for the best first date ever." When your date receives this message after three to four hours of dropping you home, they will know you have been thinking of them. It shows you liked them and wish to plan a second meeting.

12. "Hey, I hope you are having a productive day." This one-liner works wonders in drawing people's attention. Sending this to your date the next day shows your inclination to know about their daily routine. You can also suggest a second meeting to make things interesting.

13. "Today is hectic, but I can't help thinking about you." Such a message is necessary for a perfect date to culminate into a second one. There are many subtle messages in it. People often wonder “Should women text after the first date?” This move is not gender-specific and anyone can use these lines.

14. "I was happy we found so many common points of interest; I would love to watch a movie with you this weekend." This thoughtful message shows your date that you heard every word they spoke. It also lays the ground for a romantic second date at the theater.

15. "A new [food type] place is open two blocks from your office. Would you please join me for lunch today"? Make your date feel important by suggesting their favorite food and visiting their office. It shows that you will not put them in a lot of trouble to travel to meet you.

Conclusion

The above messages will help you answer your question “What to text after the first date?” You just need to pick a statement that resonates with your feelings. Also, remember not to rush into sending that text. To put together the perfect line, tap into your sense of humor. Rethink the date and talk about a common liking. Showing concern for your date's well-being makes an excellent first-date message. Mix and match the statements above to personalize the message.

