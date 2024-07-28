Paris Olympics 2024: Ram Charan gets special tour of the Village from PV Sindhu; wife Upasana captures VIDEO

The world is focused on the Indian athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Superstars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan were among the spectators as badminton player PV Sindhu began her campaign in Paris. The two-time Olympic medalist secured a victory against Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq in her Group M opener.

After the match, Ram Charan's wife Upasana shared a video on social media featuring the actor with PV Sindhu, as she gave them a tour of the Olympic Village.

PV Sindhu spends quality time with Ram Charan and Upasana

Upasana shared several photos and videos on her Instagram Stories featuring Ram Charan and PV Sindhu during the Olympics in Paris. In one of the photos, the RRR star is seen posing with the badminton champion in a bustling room at the Olympic Village. She also posted a video of PV Sindhu giving them a daytime tour of the area.

The trio enjoyed the atmosphere and spent quality time exploring the venue. Additionally, PV Sindhu showed the couple around the gym, and Upasana shared a picture of the Team India residence at the 2024 Olympics.

Ram Charan introduced his furry companion, Rhyme, to the Badminton star. A video of this encounter was posted on Rhyme's social media handle. The video capturing Ram Charan running into PV Sindhu at the Olympics also went viral on social media.

The video was shared on Rhyme's Instagram handle with the caption, "@pvsindhu1 akka you nailed today’s match , all the best. #jeetkiaur 🇮🇳. @olympics."

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and family meet fans at Olympics

After PV Sindhu's women's singles badminton group stage match in Paris, actors Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan took the opportunity to meet their fans at the Olympics 2024. The father-son duo proudly posed with the Indian flag while clicking pictures with fans. Upasana and Chiranjeevi's wife, Surekha, joined the actors after the match, and they took a family photo together to commemorate the event.

Meanwhile, the Olympics began on July 26 and will culminate on August 11.

