PV Sindhu radiates grace as a South Indian bride in a Manish Malhotra ivory saree with a personalized veil

Recently, badminton queen PV Sindhu entered a winning streak as she tied the knot with Venkata Datta Sai in Udaipur. Her bridal look was nothing short of a smash. Forget gold medals—this bride won hearts with her stunning wedding ensemble, making every moment feel like a grand victory. Let’s take a closer look at her bridal outfit.

For her special day, Sindhu made a bold choice by ditching the traditional lehenga in favor of an iconic ivory-white saree custom-designed by the legendary Manish Malhotra. The saree was a stunning choice, beautifully crafted in white and exuding marvelous elegance. With heavy embellishments and intricate mirror details across the fabric, it shone brightly, making her look like she stepped right out of a fairytale.

The saree was paired with a perfectly matching blouse, enhancing the monochromatic theme of Sindhu’s wedding outfit and adding a more appealing dimension. The soft, flowing nature of the silk created a silhouette that was both soft and regal in appearance. The borders featured subtle shimmer with zari work-woven touches, adding a delicate elegance to the attire.

Without a doubt, the show-stealer was the saree paired with the bridal veil that completed the look. The stunning addition to her ensemble was the long, sheer veil, in the same delicate ivory shade, personalized with the groom’s name. It featured the same beautiful, intricate designs and embellishments as the saree, creating an illusion of elegance and ethereal beauty. As she glided, the veil framed her face softly, adding a dreamy effect that was impossible to ignore.

PV Sindhu’s wedding was nothing short of a fairy tale, with her bridal jewelry being the main attraction. Once again, it was Manish Malhotra Jewelry that elevated Sindhu’s look, making her appear like a picture of grace and sophistication. She wore a lovely matha patti in true South Indian bridal tradition, yet done up in the most luxurious manner. Adding to the beauty was the stunning multi-layered necklace, made of Zambian emeralds and uncut diamonds, which complemented her ivory saree perfectly, resting gracefully on her neckline.

Her jewelry was completed with a haath phool of intricate kundan work, paired with diamond-studded kadas and a timeless gold chain, creating a look that was simply out of this world. The stunning golden pieces beautifully complemented her serene bridal beauty, adding the perfect finishing touch to her ensemble.

PV Sindhu’s makeup was kept simple, highlighting her fresh, radiant beauty. Her flawless skin and bridal glow were accentuated with subtle touches of makeup. Her hair, adorned with bright and fresh flowers, gave it an oriental South Indian touch, framing her face in a dreamy and elegant bridal manner.

It seems PV Sindhu has scored a winning shot with her gorgeous bridal look in the game of love. Congratulations to the couple—may your love story be as successful as any match you’ve played!