LEAKED INSIDE VIDEO: Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's scene from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain set circulates online

Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's new show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain has kept audiences on their toes. Fans have been eagerly waiting to watch this fresh on-screen couple create magic in the show. The first promo was released by the makers last month. After that, a few BTS glimpses of Shivangi and Harshad have gone viral repeatedly. Again, a new video from the sets of the show has been going viral on social media, and you shouldn't miss it.

On Instagram, a video of Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda from the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain sets has grabbed the attention of the audience on the internet ahead of the show's much-anticipated release.

In this clip, Shivangi Joshi aka Bhagyashree is seen wearing an earthy color co-ord set, whereas Harshad Chopda aka Rishabh has sported a checkered shirt and jeans. The BTS is from an office setup, and the actors look engrossed in the scene.

Watch Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's BTS glimpse-

While this glimpse has left fans even more excited, the makers are yet to announce the official date of the show. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, the official promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain was released on social media on March 25. After the first promo of this drama was released, fans went gaga as this is the first time that Shivangi and Harshad are collaborating.

In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Harshad Chopda will be playing Rishabh, whereas Shivangi Joshi will play Bhagyashree. The show will showcase the ideal relationship between a husband and wife. The story focuses on Rishabh and Bhagyashree's happy married life. Viewers can anticipate cute and playful chemistry between Rishabh and Bhagyashree.

For the unversed, this will be the fourth season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The first season originally featured Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor. The second and third seasons starred Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta.

