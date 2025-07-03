Parag Tyagi pens heartbreaking note days after wife Shefali Jariwala's death: 'She will never, ever be forgotten’

The sudden demise of Shefali Jariwala sent shockwaves in the industry. Days after her demise, her husband Parag Tyagi, who is also an actor, penned a heartfelt long note and remembered her as 'sabki maa'. Parag took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of his late wife.

While expressing his love for Shefali Jariwala, Parag mentioned that she was much more than a 'Kaanta laga' girl. He wrote, "She was fire wrapped in grace — sharp, focused, and fiercely driven. A woman who lived with intention, nurturing her career, her mind, her body, and her soul with quiet strength and unwavering determination."

Advertisement

The actor further referred to Shefali as everyone's mother and highlighted how she was always ready to help others. "Shefali was love in its most selfless form. She was sab ki maa— always putting others first, offering comfort and warmth simply through her presence."

"In the chaos of grief, it’s easy to be swept away by noise and speculation. But Shefali deserves to be remembered by her light — By the way she made people feel. By the joy she sparked. By the lives she lifted," he added.

Parag wrapped up his long note by urging everyone to spread love. He underlined that Shefali will never be forgotten. "I’m starting this thread with a simple prayer: May this space be filled only with love. With memories that bring healing. With stories that keep her spirit alive. Let that be her legacy — a soul so radiant, she will never, ever be forgotten. Love you till eternity (with red heart),” concluded Parag.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Shefali Jariwala passed away at just 42. She was best known for her stint in Bigg Boss 13 and her dance moves in the Kaanta Laga song. She also featured alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Shefali and Parag had also participated in Nach Baliye.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Puneet Issar says ‘Salman Khan ne mujhe fasa diya’ as he reveals about doing Bigg Boss against his wish