'Pahuchao baat upar tak': Why did Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Jay Soni say this? HINT: It's related to Harshad Chopda

Jay Soni is one of the well-known actors of the telly world, who is loved for his acting mettle. Over the years, he did several shows, but his stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is immensely loved by the audience. In the show, Jay starred opposite Pranali and essayed the role of Abhinav Sharma. The show took a leap, and along with him, Harshad and Pranali's stint also ended. Jay was recently asked about the possibilities of reuniting with Pranali and Harshad.

In a conversation with TellyMasala, Soni was asked whether there will be a Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors' reunion. Commenting, he said, "Muje toh abhi tak nahi pata hai but dekhne mile toh Why not? There's no harm. Pahuchao baat upar tak. Muje kya pata (laughs). Agar ho rha hai toh kar lenge hum bhi (I don't know but if it is possible then why not? There's no harm. Send messages to the higher-ups. I don't know. If it is happening then we will do)."

For the uninformed, Jay Soni was a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's third season. The actor played the parallel lead opposite Pranali Rathod, who played Akshara. He entered when the show had taken a short leap. Akshara was shown living with Abhinav away from Abhimanyu (essayed by Harshad Chopda).

Jay's stint came to an end when his character died. Similarly, Harshad Chopda's journey also ended in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently in its fourth season and stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani and a few more in lead roles.

Speaking about Jay Soni, the actor has been a part of numerous Television shows such as Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Sasural Genda Phool, Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari and more.

