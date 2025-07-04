'We're retiring Kaanta Laga forever': Shefali Jariwala gets an emotional final farewell from directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of death.

Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise left everyone in a state of shock. As her family and fans continue to mourn her loss, Police continue with their investigation. Shefali rose to fame with her stint in the popular music video Kaanta Laga and now the makers of the video, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, have paid an emotional tribute to the actress.

Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s emotional post remembering Shefali Jariwala

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s joint account, named sapruandrao, left all the fans nostalgic by sharing a picture of Shefali Jariwala. The picture was from her photoshoot for the song that made her a household name. The late actress looked stunning in her look.

More than the picture, what grabbed our attention was the caption. It read, “Yesterday Was The Prayer Meeting. Saying The Final Goodbyes… With Our First Photo Session Together.. ‘Kaanta Laga’ - CD Inlay Card. You Always Said You Wanted To Be The One And Only ‘Kaanta Laga’ Girl. So We Never Made A Sequel — And We Never Will. We’re Retiring ‘Kaanta Laga’ Forever. It Was Always Yours. It Will Always Be Yours… Shefali…RIP…”

Shefali Jariwala took an anti-ageing injection on the day of her death

The reason behind Shefali’s death was recently revealed to be a cardiac arrest. But is it the real cause? As per reports in ETimes, Police have learned that Shefali Jariwala was consuming anti-ageing medications, including glutathione, for nearly a decade. The reports further stated that on that unfortunate day, the actress had observed a fast due to religious reasons. Despite that, she took the anti-ageing injection in the afternoon as it was part of the treatment prescribed to her years ago.

The police investigation is still underway, and everyone is awaiting the actual cause of her demise.

