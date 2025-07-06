EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Apoorva Mukhija has sassy comment on fight with Uorfi Javed, spills tea on Bigg Boss 19 offer

Karan Johar-hosted Indian reality series The Traitors saw its first season end with a massive fight breaking out between contestants Uorfi Javed and Apoorva Mukhija. The two social media sensations lashed out at each other in the most brutal way and continued even after the show ended, when the duo took jibes at each other on social media.

Advertisement

And recently, Apoorva broke her silence on the matter once more amid other interesting revelations.

Apoorva Mukhija’s sassy comment on Uorfi Javed

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Apoorva Mukhija played a game where she was given a name from each of the contestants from The Traitors and had to reveal what came to mind instantly with it.

When she was asked about Uorfi, The Rebel Kid instantly said, “I have spoken about her in my story time, and I cannot give her more footage.”

Has Apoorva bagged an offer to participate in Bigg Boss?

In another excerpt of her revelations, Apoorva was asked about whether she has been approached to participate in the popular reality show series Bigg Boss. The social media star made an interesting response to the question.

In her words, “Yes. I mean, I always say ki never say never. So I would never say do something. But I think just captive reality as a space is very anxiety-inducing, and as a person who already overthinks a lot and has anxiety, it's just tough space to be in.”

Advertisement

She added “But ab paise se kya hai upar duniya mein? Ab paisa hoga toh karlenge. Dekhte hai.”

When Apoorva compared Traitors with Bigg Boss

In one of her YouTube vlogs a few days ago, Apoorva, while discussing with Elnaaz Nouruzi, compared Traitors to Bigg Boss and agreed on how tough it had been for every participant who was a part of it.

She said, “Being without your phones, not knowing, not having anyone to talk to, constantly being followed by your shadows, the wind chimes, constantly fighting with people, not having the food that you want to eat, it was all just too much."

More about Bigg Boss 19

For the unversed, Bigg Boss Season 19 will mark Salman Khan’s return as the most popular host of the show. The shooting for the teaser is scheduled to take place between July 8 and July 12.

According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, this season is expected to run for 5.5 months, making it the longest season in the history of the show.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'India jaan chuka hai' Did Yuzvendra Chahal confirm his relationship with RJ Mahvash on The Great Indian Kapil Show?