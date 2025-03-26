Bade Achhe Lagte Hain: 5 things to look forward to in Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi's new show – storyline and more

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's new season is officially announced and fans can't keep calm! Harshad Chopda's return to the screens and his pairing with Shivangi Joshi have created quite a buzz on the internet. Fans are extremely excited to watch the show ever since they saw the promo. While talking to ABP's Saas Bahu aur Saazish, Shivangi and Harshad spilled details about their show's track, characters' names and other facts.

Here are 5 things to look forward to in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain:

1- Harshad Chopda will essay the role of Rishabh, whereas Shivangi Joshi will play Bhagyashree.

2- Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's new season will showcase the ideal relationship between a husband and wife. The story focuses on Rishabh and Bhagyashree's happy married life. Viewers can anticipate cute and playful chemistry between Rishabh and Bhagyashree.

3- Rishabh will be seen as an ideal husband who has mastered the art of a perfect marriage.

4- Shivangi Joshi will sport spectacles for the first time in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's new season. She has never done it in her entire career.

5- Twist: A major twist can be seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's new season. Rishabh will receive a shock after he learns that Bhagyashree's boss is his ex-girlfriend. Meanwhile, Bhagyashree is unawre of this fact.

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, the official promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain was released on social media on March 25. Ever since then, fans have been going crazy to watch Harshad and Shivangi together.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's new season will mark Harshad Chopda's return to TV after two years of his exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Also, this will be Shivangi Joshi's third collaboration with Ektaa Kapoor after Bekaboo and Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka. After the promo was released, several wished the actors luck for their new show, including Shivangi's rumored boyfriend, Kushal Tandon.

While the makers haven't released the official release date and time of the show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is expected to premiere soon.