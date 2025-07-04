Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah EXCLUSIVE: Mandar aka Bhide reacts as show ranks No. 1 on TRP chart, leaving behind YRKKH and Anupamaa

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a popular and longest-running sitcom on Indian Television, has been making history as it ranked number 1 on the TRP chart of Week 25. Despite its long run, it still managed to hold a strong position on the TRP chart owing to its massive fan base and gripping storyline. Now, speaking exclusively to us, Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide opened up on their show beating daily soaps like Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Advertisement

Mandar Chandwadkar comments on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ranking first

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide in the show, reacted to the show taking the first spot. He expressed how he cherishes this journey and mentioned how the team is committed to entertaining.

Mandar Chandwadkar told us, "Topping the charts is always a wonderful feeling, especially in a time when success is often measured in numbers. But for me, it’s the journey that I truly cherish. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been a joyful ride, one that continues to bring smiles to countless faces. I sincerely hope it keeps growing with the same love and happiness. As a team, we remain committed to entertaining our loyal audience with honesty and heart."

Details of recent TRP report

The recent week 25 TRP report was released on Thursday (July 3). On this chart, the first spot was secured by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and it received a 2.3 rating. The show ranked first for the second time consecutively. A week before that, too, the sitcom ranked first.

Advertisement

For many weeks, Anupamaa, Udne Ki Aasha and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai dominated number one spot. However, for the last two weeks, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been ruling that spot.

Speaking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the show premiered in 2008 and has an unmatchable fanbase. It features Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Munmun Dutta and more in lead roles.

ALSO READ: TV TRP Report Week 25: Not Anupamaa or Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai but THIS longest running show grabs 1st position