Shoaib Ibrahim shares update on Dipika Kakar's treatment after stage 2 liver cancer surgery, to undergo Targeted therapy

Dipika Kakar underwent stage 2 liver cancer removal surgery on June 2. From learning about the diagnosis to its surgery and post-surgery health updates, the actress and Shoaib Ibrahim kept their social media family well-informed. Now, as a part of recovery, Dipika will soon undergo Targeted therapy. In their recent vlog, the couple shared a full update on it.

Advertisement

Dipika Kakar completes one month since her surgery

Shoaib Ibrahim reflected on Dipika Kakar's stage 2 liver cancer surgery and mentioned that the surgery recently marked one month on July 3. He recalled the tense situation on June 3 when he anxiously waited for Dipika's surgery to conclude. With a month passed, the doctor called them in for a mandatory check-up.

Shoaib shared that they plan to meet with an oncologist (a doctor who specializes in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of cancer). He explained that the doctor would advise them on the next steps for her treatment. Dipika expressed her anxiety about the upcoming treatment, its side effects, and how she would cope with it.

Shoaib Ibrahim shares precautions advised by doctors

After their visit to the doctor, Shoaib provided updates on the recommended treatment for Dipika. He shared that although she is doing well post-surgery, the oncologist advised her to walk but to avoid yoga and lifting weights. She was instructed to avoid outside food and to consume meals prepared at home.

Advertisement

Shoaib Ibrahim explained, "As far as the body is concerned, there are currently no cancer cells present. However, the biopsy report that we received and the PET scan we reviewed indicated a more serious situation. The tumor was classified as grade three and poorly differentiated, which means it was quite aggressive. Therefore, the chances of recurrence are significant."

Dipika Kakar to undergo Targeted therapy

The Sasural Simar Ka actor described their plans to move forward as suggested by the doctors. Shoaib clarified that in liver cancer cases, chemotherapy is typically ineffective, so the doctors explained to them two alternative methods: immunotherapy or targeted therapy. Dipika is advised to pursue targeted therapy, which requires Dipika to take medication daily at home.

Shoaib mentioned that the treatment plan would depend on the prescribed dosage and the required duration. He assured that Dipika's body is currently cancer-free, making it appropriate to start targeted therapy.

Advertisement

He further explained that the doctors indicated the dosage may shift to immunotherapy only if any cancer cells reappear in the future.

Regarding the side effects of targeted therapy, Shoaib detailed that they could include mouth ulcers, rashes on the hands and legs, diarrhea, ulcers on the palms and feet, fatigue, lethargy, nausea, and feeling unwell.

Shoaib mentioned that the treatment is set to begin next week and referred to it as a "new journey." He reassured viewers that Dipika was doing well.

He added that the treatment is expected to last for one to two years and noted that things should ease up after two years. Shoaib explained that Dipika will need to undergo scans every three months, with further decisions depending on those results.

On the professional front, Dipika Kakar was last seen in Celebrity MasterChef.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar is out of ICU after 14-hour-long stage 2 liver cancer surgery, Shoaib Ibrahim reveals 'little portion of liver is cut'