Why did Munawar Faruqui marry Mehzabeen Coatwala just 1 month after meeting her? Bigg Boss 17 winner reveals

Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala got married in 2024 after he lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 17. In Farah Khan's new vlog, the standup comedian revealed how he got married to his wife in just one month after meeting her and also shared what motivated him to take this huge decision.

Munawar Faruqui reveals story behind his marriage to Mehzabeen

When Farah Khan teased Munawar Faruqui about his glow and mentioned that marriage suits him, Munawar responded, "Zindagi mein jab sukoon ho na, tab noor aa jaata hai (When life is peaceful, you glow).

Reflecting on his time in Bigg Boss 17, Farah noted that he had a rollercoaster journey, to which Munawar agreed. She playfully teased him for being secretive, suggesting he was talking to someone, loving someone else, and then marrying a different girl.

Munawar confessed, "Maine jisse shaadi ki, woh shaadi ek mahine pehle hi fix hui thi (I got married to a girl with whom my marriage was fixed a month ago)."

Farah asked if he had no plans for marriage while he was in the Bigg Boss 17 house, and Munawar confirmed it, explaining that people misunderstood him because he didn't make public statements. He revealed that while he was in Bigg Boss 17, he wasn't even aware of who his future wife would be.

Munawar Faruqui shared that after Bigg Boss 17, he became busy with work while his son, Mikael, stayed with his sister. He spent about 6-7 days with his son, but before leaving, he realized how much Mikael needed him, as he would constantly hug him. This realization prompted Munawar to think about how to keep his son with him.

Discussing his decision to marry again, Munawar admitted, "For him (his son), I took that decision." Farah inquired about his wife, Mehzabeen Coatwala, and Munawar explained, "Unka situation kaafi similar tha mujse (Her situation is very similar to mine). She has a 10-year-old daughter."

Farah referred to it as a blended family. Munawar shared that after realizing that his son needed him, he quickly asked Mehazbeen for marriage. Munawar asked her the next day, "Are you okay marrying me?"

Farah questioned him about the quick decision. Munawar replied that he took a full night to think it over before deciding, as he wanted to keep his son Mikael with him. Later, Munawar shared that he even cooks for his wife sometimes, and Farah praised him.

Workwise, Munawar Faruqui's latest project is a web show titled First Copy.

