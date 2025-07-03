Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula locks lips with longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar as they get engaged— FIRST PHOTOS out

Anshula Kapoor, who was recently seen in the reality show The Traitors, has found her life partner. She took to her Instagram handle and announced her engagement with boyfriend Rohan Thakkar. While sharing heartwarming and loving pictures, Anshula also penned a long note, revealing how they met and started falling for each other.

Advertisement

Anshula revealed that she and Rohan met on an app and started chatting at 1:15 AM, and went on to speak for five hours. She mentioned that after dating for three years, he proposed to her in her favorite city at exactly 1:15 AM.

Anshula's long caption reads, "We met on an app. Started talking on a random Tuesday at 1.15AM. We spoke until 6am that morning. And somehow, even back then, it felt like the beginning of something that mattered. 3 years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1.15 AM India time! And somehow the world paused just long enough for the moment to feel like magic. Just the quiet kind of love that feels like home."

The Traitor participant went on to mention how Rohan Thakkar made her day and how she felt at that moment. "I’ve never been the girl who believed in fairytales.. but what @rohanthakkar1511 gave me that day was better. Because it was intentional. Thoughtful. Real. Us. I said yes (with red heart). Through ugly tears, shaky laughs, and the kind of happiness I can’t put into words. Because since 2022, it’s always been you. I’m engaged to my best friend!!! My safe place. My person. Fav boy, fav city… and now, my fav YES! (ring, statue of liberty, heart, and infinity emoticons)," added Anshula.

Advertisement

She concluded by mentioning what they ate and how it is connected to their first conversation, "(First meal after had to be shake shack because our first conversation was around the love of the shroom burger! IYKYK)."

For the uninitiated, Anshula Kapoor is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie and the sister of Arjun Kapoor.



Stay tuned for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Anshula Kapoor says her childhood was 'not normal', blames herself for parents' separation