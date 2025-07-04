EXCLUSIVE: Aishwarya Khare makes a big decision as Bhagya Lakshmi goes off air within 4 years

Aishwarya Khare, popularly known for her stint in Bhagya Lakshmi, is one of the loved female protagonists of the Television world. Her acting prowess and performance in the show were lauded by the audience. On June 29, Bhagya Lakshmi concluded after having a run of more than 3 years. After the show's conclusion, Aishwarya has taken a big decision in her personal life. The actress, who worked hard on the show and remained connected to fans through social media, has decided to take a break from social media platforms.

Aishwarya Khare decides to take a break from social media

Aishwarya Khare, famously known for portraying the role of Lakshmi, has decided to take a break from social media platforms. The actress dedicated her time to the show when she was roped in to play the role the lead role. But now, she wishes to focus on her family and her well-being.

Aishwarya Khare exclusively told Pinkvilla, "Taking a step back to breathe, reconnect with my loved ones, and prioritise my well-being. The constant hustle has been beautiful, but a short break from the digital world feels much needed. See you soon, with more energy and gratitude!"

Speaking about her social media presence, Aishwarya has over a million followers. She actively shared glimpses of her personal and professional life on Instagram. The account consists of pictures and videos of her family and from the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi.

Apart from Bhagya Lakshmi, Aishwarya has also acted in several shows like Saam Daam Dand Bhed, Yeh Hai Chahatein and a few more.

About Bhagya Lakshmi

Bhagya Lakshmi premiered on August 3, 2021 and aired till June 29, 2025. The show had an impressive run of more than 3 years, which is a commendable run in today's competitive times. While Aishwarya played the female lead, Rohit Suchanti essayed the role of Rishi, the male protagonist. Their on-screen chemistry was adored by their fans. However, their off-screen friendship was also cherished by many. Along with them, the show also featured Parull Chaudhary, Neena Cheema, Uday Tikekar and a few more in pivotal roles.

