Anil Kapoor has THIS wish as he marks 41st wedding anniversary with 'soulmate' Sunita Kapoor and it will warm your hearts

Anil Kapoor never fails to express his feelings for his wife, Sunita Kapoor. On their 41st wedding anniversary, he shared a special post and a heartwarming note for his ‘soulmate.’ The actor also talked about Sunita’s bond with his mother. He revealed that he wished his mom was there to bless them, and it promises to warm your hearts.

Today, May 19, 2025, Anil Kapoor took to Instagram and shared some adorable pictures with Sunita Kapoor. While some of them were their romantic photos from over the years, others showcased their family and his late mother, Nirmal Kapoor.

In the caption, the Fighter actor talked about the milestone in his marriage with Sunita. He said, “41 years of marriage, 52 years of togetherness — and not a day goes by when I don’t feel grateful for you, Sunita. From the very beginning, you weren’t just my partner — you were my support system, my constant, and the one who stood by me through every phase of life.”

Anil shared how his wife was there for his mother, writing, “You were there for Mum in ways I never could be — caring for her, standing by her, and loving her like your own, especially when I was away working, which has been almost every day of my life. I don’t know what I would’ve done without you.”

Have a look at Anil Kapoor’s post!

Anil Kapoor further expressed, “I only wish she were here today to wish us on our 41st anniversary… I know she is so proud of us, of the life we built together.”

The actor added, “Thank you for being my friend, my wife, my soulmate — my everything. Here’s to our journey so far and all the beautiful years still to come.” He concluded by expressing his love for his ‘Sonu’ and wished her a happy anniversary.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor is set to star in movies like Subedaar and Alpha. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that he has come on board the action thriller King, which is led by Shah Rukh Khan.

