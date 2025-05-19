Dhanush meets Tourist Family director Abishan Jeevinth, shares his thoughts after film's success

Tourist Family hit the big screens on May 1 and became a blockbuster. Despite competing with films like Retro and HIT 3, it continued to draw large audiences at the box office. The movie received praise not only from netizens but also from several celebrities, including Rajinikanth. Recently, Dhanush joined this list by sharing his thoughts on the film.

Director Abishan Jeevinth took to his X handle to share that he had the privilege of meeting the Kuberaa actor recently. He expressed his gratitude for the warm wishes Dhanush gave for Tourist Family. During their meeting, Dhanush told Abishan that the moment he saw the film’s preview, he was confident it would be successful.

"Had the privilege of meeting @dhanushkraja sir today! Grateful to receive his warm wishes for Tourist Family. He said, “The moment I saw the teaser, I knew it would work.” Thank you so much for the encouragement, sir — it truly means a lot to us!" penned the Tourist Family director.

A few days ago, Rajinikanth watched Tourist Family and called Abishan Jeevinth to say that it was a "super super super extraordinary" movie.

Sharing a photo of him on a call with Thalaivar, the filmmaker wrote, "Couldn't believe this phone call actually happened. Got a special call from the superhuman."

Prabhudeva also watched the Sasikumar starrer and took to his X handle to pen his review. He wrote, "Watched #TouristFamily what an amazing film Laughed and cried so many times. Huge thanks to the director, Abishan Jeevinth, for this beautiful journey, and special appreciation to the producer for choosing such an amazing team."

Sivakarthikeyan also met the team of Tourist Family to congratulate them on the film’s success. Several photos of the Amaran actor with the team soon went viral on social media.

Apart from Sasikumar, Tourist Family featured Simran, Kamalesh and Mithun in lead roles. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

