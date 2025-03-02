Box Office: Analysing Rashmika Mandanna's streak of blockbusters before the release of Sikandar

Rashmika Mandanna, currently one of the most prominent names in the Indian film industry, made her acting debut in 2016 with the Kannada film Kirik Party. In less than a decade of her acting career, she has cemented her name as one of the biggest actresses in the country.

In the recent few last, the actress has been on a spree of blockbusters surprising the audience all around India in different languages and different avatars like Srivalli from Pushpa 2: The Rule and the latest Maharani Yesubai from Chhaava.

As we already know, her upcoming film with Salman Khan titled Sikandar is set to release this month on Eid. As the release date comes closer, let’s take a look back at the previous blockbusters of this newfound lucky charm actress of Indian cinema:

1. Animal

The much hyped controversial blockbuster Animal released in December 2023. The film featured Ranbir Kapoor as Ranvijay Singh and Rashmika Mandanna as Geetanjali Singh. The film featured an amazing chemistry full of ups and downs between Ranbir and Rashmika. This Sandeep Reddy Vanga earned over Rs 500 crores nett at the Indian box office.

2. Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the biggest blockbuster of India from 2024, starred Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as the leads reprising their iconic characters from Pushpa: The Rise. Though it was a male dominated film, Rashmika Mandanna aced the character of Srivalli in her entire screen presence.

3. Chhaava

Chhaava is the most recent blockbuster starring Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, alongside a huge cast of Vicky Kaushal, Ashutosh Rana, Akshaye Khanna, Divya Dutta and Vineet Kumar Singh. This Laxman Utekar directorial has taken over theatres across the nation like a storm and is already the biggest blockbuster of Bollywood in 2025.

Advertisement

Are you excited for Sikandar starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna? Let us know in the comments and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.